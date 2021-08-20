Greensburg man ordered to trial on 3 counts of attempted homicide in apartment shooting

Aug. 20—A former Greensburg man testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend and her brother as they were entering their apartment on June 20 when two teenage boys followed them inside and began shooting.

One of the teens, Jaron Malik Haten-McCoy, who recently turned 18, was ordered to stand trial on three counts each of attempted homicide and reckless endangering and a single count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Isaac C. Morton, 20, testified that he moved from Eastmont Estates apartment complex to Jeannette since the daylight Father's Day shooting that injured a 16-year-old. Morton maintained throughout his testimony that the teen who was shot accompanied Haten-McCoy and was also shooting at him, Victoria J. Wilkins, 22, and her brother, Christian Williams.

Haten-McCoy's attorney, Ryan James, pleaded not guilty on behalf of his client.

Under questioning by assistant District Attorney James Lazar, Morton told District Judge Chris Flanigan that he and Wilkins had returned from Florida five days before the shooting, but were temporarily staying with a relative because someone stole two handguns out of their apartment.

Lazar asked Morton if he suspected anyone of the thefts.

Morton replied that he believed Haten-McCoy and his companion took the handguns. He testified that he used to be friends with Haten-McCoy.

"They were bragging about it on social media. I took screen shots of their statements and made a report to Greensburg police," Morton said.

Neither Haten-McCoy nor the other teen have been charged with burglary or theft of a handgun. Police also have not charged the injured teen in connection with the shooting.

Morton testified that he and Wilkins bought "replacement" 9 mm handguns June 19 and returned to their apartment the next day. Morton said the couple placed the handguns in a bag, exited their car about 1:30 p.m. and began walking to their apartment when Haten-McCoy and the other teen pulled into the parking lot and followed them into the building.

"They were at the top of the steps ... they already had the guns in their hands and they started shooting at me as we were attempting to unlock the door," Morton said.

Morton said he and Wilkins grabbed their handguns and fired back before they closed the door behind them and continued shooting "through the door" as Williams fled inside the apartment. Morton and Wilkins then called 911.

Greensburg police reported that the apartment door appeared to have "numerous bullet holes on both sides."

The teen's injuries to his hand and leg were not life threatening and he is recuperating, police said.

Haten-McCoy has been held in the Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield on $200,000 bail since his arrest.

Police seized three firearms, at least two of which are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Morton was the only witness who testified at the hearing.

Both Morton and Wilkins are charged with carrying firearms without a license.

Flanigan ruled that sufficient evidence was presented for Haten-McCoy to stand trial.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .