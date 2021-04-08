Greensburg man pleads guilty to attack against wrong man
Apr. 8—A Greensburg man will serve up to five years in prison for his role in the beating of a Salem man who police said was targeted in error by four attackers.
Matthew White, 22, pleaded guilty this week to one felony count of aggravated assault for the the Aug. 19, 2019, beating that left a man with skull fractures, a brain injury, lacerations and broken ribs after being hit multiple times with what police believe was a pipe or baseball bat.
Westmoreland County prosecutors say White's girlfriend, Sarah Miller, was the mastermind of the attack as revenge for being previously disrespected and spit upon and organized the group to drive out to Salem's Crabtree section for the assault. Police said the victim was the roommate of the group's intended victim and was removing trash from a home they shared when he was attacked.
As part of a plea bargain deal, prosecutors dismissed single charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and conspiracy against White.
Westmoreland County Judge Scott Mears sentenced White to serve 2 1/2 to 5 years in prison.
White has so far received the harshest sentence of the accused attackers.
Miller, 32, of Latrobe pleaded guilty in January to charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy and was sentenced to serve 2 to 4 years in prison.
Treavair Green, 20, of Pittsburgh in October also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy charges and was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison.
Devon Allen, 26, of Pittsburgh is in jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond as he awaits trial on two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and conspiracy. His trial has not been scheduled.
Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .