Greensburg man pleads guilty to Hempfield bank robbery

Jan. 8—A Greensburg man pleaded guilty Monday to the robbery of a Hempfield bank two years ago.

Jonathan Smith Jr., 31, will remain free on $50,000 unsecured bond until he is sentenced in about three months. He pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and making a terroristic threat to a bank teller during the Nov. 24, 2021, heist at the Key Bank on East Pittsburgh Street.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger said Smith faces up to 20 years in prison.

Police said Smith attempted to hide his identity when he wore a distinct DoorDash face mask and a dark ski cap into the bank and demanded money through a note written on an orange index card. According to court records, Smith's note suggested he had a weapon, but witnesses did not see one during the robbery.

Smith fled with more than $3,200 in cash, police said. Witnesses told investigators a man who matched Smith's description got into a vehicle parked several blocks away before he drove off. Surveillance cameras recorded video of the vehicle, which was later linked to Smith.

According to court records, Smith did not wear gloves during the robbery. DNA pulled from the index card was identified as belonging to him, police said.

Security footage from Live Casino Pittsburgh taken Nov. 25 showed a man wearing the same attire as the suspected bank robber a day earlier.

A deputy sheriff identified Smith as a potential person of interest based on a photograph of the robbery suspect recorded during the bank heist. The deputy said he served a protection from abuse order on Smith at Greensburg home a day before the robbery.

A woman at the home told investigators Smith had been at the house. She previously worked for DoorDash and said one of her face masks was missing.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .