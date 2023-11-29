Greensburg man pleads guilty to series of home burglaries

Nov. 28—A Greensburg man was ordered to serve up to four years in prison for a series of burglaries in the city in late 2019 and early 2020.

James E. Dickant Jr., 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in six separate cases in connection with thefts from local homes in Greensburg and a business in Hempfield.

Dickant broke into a home in Greensburg in late 2019 and stole vintage coins, rings and cash valued at more than $16,0000 and sold the items at a local pawn shop, police said.

Over the next three months, police said Dickant was involved in additional thefts from homes in Greensburg.

Dickant also passed four counterfeit $20 bills and possessed drug paraphernalia, police said.

He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and other related offenses and was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani to serve two-to-four years in prison and an additional two years on probation.

The judge ordered Dickant pay more than $35,000 in restitution to his victims.

Dickant is also awaiting trial on charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child over a six-year period that ended in 2020

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .