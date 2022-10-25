Greensburg man sentenced for inappropriate sexual contact with girls

Oct. 25—A Greensburg man was sentenced Monday to five to 17 years in a state prison for inappropriate sexual contact with two girls.

John Harry Patak III, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to several counts in two cases including attempted aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors. He was ordered to spend three years on probation after the prison term.

Greensburg police said he inappropriately touched two girls, ages 9 and 12. The older girl told police he touched her chest and rubbed his body against her, according to court papers. The younger girl told police Patak touched her genitals on more than one occasion.

When officers went to Patak's apartment to speak with him, they found one bed with pink sheets and a comforter and other items appearing to belong to a girl in his bedroom.

Patak was given credit for time served from June 20, 2021. He was ordered to have no contact with minors. He is prohibited from accessing the Internet to use social media or material involving children, according to a court order.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .