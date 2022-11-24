Greensburg man sentenced in July assault of 10-year-old boy

Nov. 24—A Greensburg man who assaulted a 10-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to 11 1/2 to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Aaron M. Adair, 30, expressed remorse for his actions on July 21.

"I'm sorry, I can't take back what I did," Adair said.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of strangulation, simple assault and child endangerment. He was ordered to complete parenting and anger management classes, both of which Adair said he is enrolled in at the jail.

He was arrested in late July after witnesses said they saw Adair choke the boy and smash his head on the bottom of a door following an incident in which the child was accused of not following Adair's instructions, according to court papers. Witnesses said they saw him straddle the child and threaten to kill him.

Several family members were present in court in support of him.

As part of the plea agreement, he was ordered to have no contact with the boy until he completes the classes and complies with any requirements from the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau. Judge Christopher Feliciani initially wavered on whether to let Adair have contact with other children, before ultimately permitting him to do so, as long as the contact is not abusive.

Defense attorney Domenic Pietropaolo said Adair hasn't had any disciplinary issues since being at the jail and pointed to the defendant's remorseful demeanor in court as why Feliciani should permit the contact with other children.

Adair was given credit for time served in jail since his arrest.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .