Greensburg man sentenced for sex with teens

Feb. 1—A Greensburg man was ordered Monday to serve two years on probation for having sexual relations with two teen girls.

Jerome J. Garrett, 21, pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of statutory sexual assault.

Police said Garrett assaulted two girls, then 14 and 15 years old, during a party on Dragon Rouge Road in Hempfield on Sept. 27, 2019. According to court records, the investigation began after one of the girls disclosed information about the alleged sexual assaults in an interview to a hospital social worker about two weeks after the party.

Garrett's older accuser said the sexual activity took place in the basement of the residence.

Garrett, who was 20 at the time, was questioned by police and admitted having sex with both teens at the party.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

In addition to the probation sentence, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger ordered Garrett to serve six months on house arrest.

Garrett served a 6-to-23-month jail sentence after he pleaded guilty in October 2020 for a robbery earlier that year at a Sheetz store in Greensburg. Police said Garrett was with another man who threatened employees with a gun.

