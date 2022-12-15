Greensburg man's rape sentence reduced

Dec. 15—A Greensburg man convicted earlier this year for his role in the rape of a 5-year-old boy had his 168-year prison sentenced reduced on this week.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani overturned one of 22 convictions against Charles Jason Hunter, 36. Defense attorneys claimed prosecutors mislabeled one of the charges that Hunter was found guilty of in April.

That finding resulting in Hunter's sentence being reduced by up to 20 years.

He will now serve 74 to 148 years in prison under terms of the revised sentence, the judge ruled.

Hunter was convicted of multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and child pornography offenses after an investigation in 2018.

In July, the judge imposed a series of consecutive sentences against Hunter which will essentially keep him in custody for life.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .