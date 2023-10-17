Greensburg meat cleaver attack victim to remain jailed following claims of alleged payoff plot

Oct. 16—A Mexican immigrant who Westmoreland County prosecutors say was the victim of a meat cleaver attack was ordered to remain jailed as a material witness after authorities said they have evidence he was offered $20,000 to withhold his testimony and flee the area.

Jamie Hernandez Ruiz, 19, has been in custody for nearly two months and will remain behind bars pending the disposition of the criminal case against the man who prosecutors said hit him two times in the head with a meat cleaver.

"We ask the victim be detained because of him not having a residence or assurances he will appear in this case in the future," said Assistant District Attorney Amanda Rubin.

Prosecutors contend Ruiz is the key witness in the case against Liwu Tiang, 57, an illegal immigrant from China who also is in jail without bond awaiting charges charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault. They say Tiang attacked Ruiz Aug. 15 at a home the two men shared in Greensburg.

Authorities said Ruiz and Tiang worked at Mr. Tokyo, a sushi restaurant in Hempfield, and lived at the house officials suspect is owned by their employer.

Tiang, who authorities believe does not have legal status to remain in the United States, faces potential deportation, Rubin said.

Ruiz told investigators he entered the United States legally through the southern border in Texas and moved to Ohio before taking a job in the spring in Greensburg.

"Homeland Security is in the process of investigating, but Mr. Ruiz is not eligible for deportation and is potentially eligible for asylum because he was the victim of a crime," Rubin told the judge.

Ruiz did not testify during a hearing Monday before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani. He was assisted by a translator speaking the Tzotzil language, which is a Mayan dialect.

Detective John Manderino testified Ruiz told investigators he would leave Westmoreland County to go to an unknown location if released from jail. Ruiz also claimed Tiang's family offered to pay him $20,000 to flee the jurisdiction and not testify at a potential trial.

"Through an interpreter, he told us he also had plans to leave prior to the assault," Manderino testified.

Ruiz is being held without bond and could be released when Tiang's prosecution is completed, the judge said.

Feliciani last month rejected a plea bargain deal pitched by prosecutors that would have allowed for Ruiz to be immediately released from jail. Rubin said Tiang recently declined to accept another deal to plead guilty and serve a 9 to 23 month jail sentence.

No trial date or additional court hearings are scheduled for Tiang.

The judge said Ruiz can ask to be released from custody in the future.

"Because he is a critical witness, the court is inclined to keep Mr. Ruiz in custody because he has no verified residence in the United States that I am aware of. If that changes, you may petition the court for modification of bond," the judge said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .