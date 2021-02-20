Greensburg mulls plea deal over wife's overdose death

Feb. 20—A Greensburg woman remains in jail as she mulls whether to accept a plea deal that would result in the dismissal of a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death in connection the fatal overdose last February of her wife.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani on Friday rejected a defense request to reinstate bond for Mary Crimboli-Baker, 34, who is awaiting trial on six criminal counts associated with the Feb. 11, 2020, overdose death of 32-year-old Justine Baker in the couple's Greensburg apartment.

Police contend a day before Crimboli-Baker's wife was found unresponsive, she purchased 12 bags of heroin from Jamie Lynn Dickant. Investigators said Crimboli-Baker exchanged pills and paid $60 for the drugs that was left by Dickant's mother in a mailbox.

Baker's death, according to her autopsy, was from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl, along with other drugs.

Defense attorney Ken Noga asked that Crimboli-Baker be released from jail to attend an in-patient drug rehabilitation treatment program. Crimboli-Baker had been free after posting a $20,000 bond last summer, but was taken into custody in December after she failed a court-ordered drug test in which heroin, fentanyl and other substances were found in her system.

"In no way am I going to release her on bond," Feliciani said.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello proposed a plea bargain that calls for Crimboli-Baker to plead guilty to one count of drug possession and be sentenced to serve 11 1/2-to-23 months in jail. The more serious drug delivery resulting in death count would be dismissed.

Crimboli-Baker is scheduled to return to court on March 3 to consider the plea deal.

"Ms. Crimboli-Baker cooperated with police. Without her there probably wouldn't be a case against anyone else," Caravello said.

In December, Dickant, 35, of Greensburg pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and was sentenced by Feliciani to serve 7 to 14 years in prison. Dickant's mother, Rita Dickant, 63, of Greensburg pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 to one count of conspiracy and was sentenced by Feliciani to serve up to six months in jail. She was paroled after given credit for time served since her arrest in April. She was also ordered to serve three years on probation.

