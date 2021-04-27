Greensburg office manager sentenced to probation, house arrest for theft

Apr. 27—A former office manager for a Greensburg chiropractor was sentenced Monday to house arrest and probation for the theft of more than $60,000 to pay for casino excursions and other expenses.

Cynthia Bisignani-Hill, 47, of Greensburg pleaded guilty in October to two felony counts of theft and charges of receiving stolen property and forgery in connection with allegations that, from June to November 2018, she wrote herself 23 checks with funds that were to be used to pay office bills. In doing so, she forged her boss' name on the checks, police said.

According to court records, Bisignani-Hill initially told police she was given permission to write checks to herself as a bonus to retain her as the office manager for Edge Spine and Joint Medical Center on South Main Street in Greensburg. Chiropractor Carl Edge claimed he did not approve any bonuses, police said.

Investigators said Bisignani-Hill later conceded she used the money to pay for trips to the casino, personal bills and other expenses.

After Bisignani-Hill's sentencing hearing Monday, Edge said that she worked as his office manager for more than nine years.

"It's a sad situation and a failure in humanity and I'm glad it's over," Edge said. "I feel this crime is one where there is no real penalty."

Defense attorney Tim Andrews argued against a potential jail sentence and said Bisignani-Hill now works for another local chiropractor who is aware of her criminal record.

Westmoreland County Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Bisignani-Hill to serve six months on house arrest as part of a three-year probation term. The judge also ordered her repay Edge and his company a total of $62,500.

