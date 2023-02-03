Greensburg officials: member of police force placed on desk duty

Feb. 2—A member of the Greensburg Police Department has been placed on desk duty, city officials said.

The police employee wasn't identified in a statement issued Thursday by city solicitor Zachary Kansler on behalf of Mayor Robb Bell.

The move comes as the city is conducting an internal investigation prompted by federal drug charges against Shawn Denning, former city police chief.

The city did not indicate that the placement of the employee on desk duty is related to the Denning case.

The statement said the city "cannot further discuss the nature of that employee's status," citing "confidentiality requirements" while noting the desk assignment is in place "pending further review."

City officials said they "understand that the recent arrest of the former chief has made some members of the community question their faith in the department, but they can rest assured that the city is doing everything it can to regain their trust."

"We also understand that it may be frustrating to some that we don't provide contemporaneous updates on every act that we take, but please understand that we cannot comment on ongoing personnel matters and investigations. Releasing information before portions of our review are concluded could be prejudicial and thwart inquiries."

Denning, 41, of Delmont was arrested Jan. 24 at City Hall on charges brought by the Drug Enforcement Administration: two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine; three counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine; and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled drugs from about June 2021 through October 2022.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Pittsburgh, the DEA has accused Denning of acting as a go-between in purchases of drugs a DEA confidential source made from suppliers in California. According to the complaint, the DEA obtained messages of Denning advising the source on types of available drugs and corresponding prices while vouching for drug suppliers.

Denning immediately resigned upon his arrest, Bell has said. Denning joined the Greensburg force in 2008 following stints with the New York City Police Department and a local department in Manor Borough.

Denning waived a preliminary hearing and remains free on $250,000 unsecured bond. Legal experts have indicated the next likely step for authorities will be to bring the case before a federal grand jury.

Denning didn't respond to repeated attempts to reach him. His Pittsburgh attorney, Steven Townsend, has said the charges aren't "reflective of Mr. Denning's character or his history as a law enforcement officer."

Capt. Donald Sarsfield was named acting chief of the police department but will have to be retroactively approved as such at city council's meeting this month.

A 27-year veteran of the force, Sarsfield was promoted from sergeant to captain in June.

The statement on Thursday indicates the police department "has the full faith and confidence of the city" as officers continue to perform their duties.

"The city is investigating the complaints that it receives, is assisting all relevant agencies in their investigations, and is evaluating its internal procedures and processes to ensure that the department regains its prominence as one of the best in the area," the statement read. "The city appreciates everyone's patience as we do the hard work of holding bad actors accountable and improving the operations of the city and all its departments."

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .