Greensburg police have 2 people in custody in connection with reported child abduction

Aug. 31—Greensburg police have two people in custody in connection with an alleged child abduction in the city Tuesday.

Sgt. Reginald Harbarger said the parents of a 1-year-old boy took him from a relative's home at Pershing Square around 1 p.m. The parents do not have custody of the boy. They are from Arizona and are not permitted to have contact with him, Harbarger said.

Police stopped the couple's Kia Soul about 4 p.m. and they were taken into custody. The child was found with them and is safe, they said. No further details were released.

On Tuesday, the couple went to the relative's home and asked to see the boy, police said. They were allowed to see him briefly and took off with the child.

"They just basically ran out and got in their vehicle and left," Harbarger said.

Police plan to charge the parents with interfering with the custody of a child.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .