Greensburg police make arrests in home invasion case

Feb. 3—Two people were arrested this week after Greensburg authorities said they had been dodging warrants issued as a result of a break-in at their home last month.

Jamel T. Smith, 31, surrendered Sunday on charges of hindering apprehension, receiving stolen property and related offenses that were held for court during a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to city police and court records. He was being held without bail.

Nicole M. Smith, 35, refused to surrender to police Tuesday after authorities said they received a tip that she had returned to her Arch Avenue home. The door was breached, and she was taken into custody. She was arraigned on a child endangerment charge and is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

The situation started Dec. 13 when police were notified of a home invasion on Alwine Avenue. Witnesses at the home told police that two men broke in and pointed guns at them, according to court papers. About $10,000 in cash and collectible coins from a safe were reported missing.

A witness identified one of the suspects as Patrick Rosenberry, 29, of Hempfield, and he was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and related offenses. When authorities said they tracked him down two days later at the Smiths' home on Arch Avenue, Jamel Smith told them Rosenberry was not there and invited them inside to look around for him, according to court papers.

Police said they located Rosenberry hiding in an interior hallway closet. He was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and related offenses. They reported finding collectible coins in his pocket as well as jewelry and an identification card belonging to one of the men who was at the Alwine Avenue home, according to court papers.

During the search for Rosenberry, police said they spotted drugs inside the Smiths' home as well as two children, ages 3 and 4. A safe, cash, empty collectible coin holder, a stolen gun, cocaine, heroin and other items were seized, according to court papers.

After getting arrest warrants for the Smiths on Dec. 22, police said the pair refused to cooperate until their arrests this week. Officers worked with the county children's bureau.

Nicole Smith has a preliminary hearing set for Thursday. Rosenberry is being held without bail. He is set for formal arraignment March 15.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .