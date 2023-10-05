Greensburg police charge attorney with resisting arrest after traffic stop

Oct. 4—A Westmoreland County assistant public defender who is on probation for a 2021 incident at Seven Springs Mountain Resort was arrested Wednesday by Greensburg police.

Authorities said David E. Mulock, 38, of Murrysville walked away from a traffic stop after an officer reported seeing Mulock driving a Volkswagen that didn't have inspection or emissions stickers. Police said the vehicle's license plate was partially visible in the rear window, according to court papers.

City police said the car pulled into a parking lot on North Main Street at 8:45 a.m., and an officer followed and turned on the patrol unit's lights. Mulock refused to stay there and instead recorded the interaction on a cellphone and walked away to get a cup of coffee, police said.

"'You cannot stop me. I was already out of the vehicle before you put on your lights,'" Mulock said, according to police paperwork.

When Mulock continued to walk away, police grabbed his arms, knocking the cellphone free, and handcuffed him, according to court papers.

He is charged with escape, resisting arrest, evading detention on foot and four summary offenses. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is free on recognizance bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 19. The status of his employment was unclear.

Mulock could not be reached.

He previously was suspended after the Somerset County arrest at Seven Springs on Sept. 16, 2021. He since has returned to work, but it is unclear when.

Mulock was sentenced in February to one year of probation on a charge of disorderly conduct, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to that offense and public drunkenness.

State police were called to the resort to investigate a reported disturbance. Four troopers found Mulock in a parking lot and said he refused to let them see his identification card. Police reported Mulock appeared to be intoxicated and resisted their attempts to take him into custody.

According to the state Supreme Court's Judicial Disciplinary Board website, Mulock began practicing law in 2014 after graduating from the University of Pittsburgh Law School.

According to county records, Mulock began working for the county in 2016. He is a former law clerk for Westmoreland County Judge Timothy Krieger.

