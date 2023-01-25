Greensburg police chief charged in federal court with conspiring to distribute drugs

Jeff Himler, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·3 min read

Jan. 25—Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning has been charged by federal officials with six counts of drug-related offenses.

Denning is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine and three counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Pittsburgh by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Denning also is charged with conspiring to distribute controlled drugs from about June 2021 through October 2022, according to the complaint that was unsealed on Tuesday.

Denning was arrested by warrant and a video appearance before a magistrate judge was scheduled Tuesday afternoon, court documents indicate.

Denning was escorted from Greensburg City Hall Tuesday morning by DEA agents and later was released on bond, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

A Marine veteran, Denning joined the Greensburg police force in 2008 after serving with the New York Police Department and a department in Manor Borough. Quickly rising through the ranks in Greensburg, he was promoted to chief last March, following the retirement of his predecessor, Robert Stafford.

The DEA worked with a confidential source in its investigation of Denning. Investigators obtained messages between their source and Denning in which Denning allegedly connected the confidential source with out-of-state suppliers from whom the source purchased drugs as part of the probe, the complaint indicates.

Denning also is accused of providing the source with menus and prices of available drugs, vouching for the drug suppliers and indicating he would vouch for the source with the suppliers so they would do business with the source.

The DEA alleges Denning "referenced others he had connected to the suppliers for the sale of drugs, he checked on the status of at least one of the deliveries to (the source), he checked on the quality of the product after the drugs were received, he sent money to the suppliers, he was waiting for packages from the suppliers himself."

After exchanging messages with Denning, the source used money provided by the DEA to purchase about 35 grams of cocaine for $1,650 and 325 tablets containing methamphetamine for $2,500 through a series of four mailed shipments from California, according to the complaint.

In messaging about one of the drug purchases, on Nov. 18, 2021, Denning told the source to "lemme know what you think of it when the pack lands," according to the complaint.

In a Jan. 10, 2022 message, Denning told the source, "All these guys are California west coast folks but are trust worthy with top notch product," according to the complaint.

The DEA said in April 2022 it also traced two payments of $110 each to one of the suppliers from a CashApp account associated with Denning.

The complaint cites a recorded conversation between the source and Denning at an Oct. 8 corn hole tournament in Elwood City. At the event, the complaint indicates, Denning gave a set of corn hole bags to the source, allegedly to make up for the source losing money through a $500 purchase of drugs that weren't delivered by an additional out-of-state supplier for whom Denning had vouched.

"Imma figure out a way to get that dude," Denning allegedly messaged the source about the undelivered drugs.

According to the complaint, the DEA's confidential source had prior convictions for access device fraud and was cooperating in the investigation in the hope of receiving a more lenient sentence for potential federal charges related to theft of government property and distribution of marijuana.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Greensburg police chief facing federal drug charges

    Greensburg police chief Shawn Denning is facing federal drug charges, according to court documents.

  • Springfield man pleads guilty to role in 2018 double homicide

    Aaron Anderson is the second defendant to be sentenced in the case this year.

  • Summing it up: Four things we learned about Hornets during their rough four-game road trip

    “When we have everybody, we have very little room for error,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “And then we are playing without those three guys. It’s difficult.”

  • Judge: 'You have an opportunity to change'

    Christina Smith was arrested last March on Main Street during the execution of a search warrant.

  • Supreme Court rejects appeals by ex-Deutsche Bank traders convicted of 'spoofing'

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away appeals by two former Deutsche Bank AG commodities traders convicted of manipulating precious metals prices by placing "spoof" orders. The court denied petitions by James Vorley and Cedric Chanu, who were each sentenced to just over a year in prison after being found guilty of wire fraud for spoofing, or placing orders with the intent to cancel them before trades are executed. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld the convictions last July, saying that "spoofing of this kind falls under the wire fraud prohibition."

  • Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car

    BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. While cars of the past 20 years have gained touchscreens and have plenty of engine- and safety-related computing power, those software features are largely stuck in time once the car rolls off the assembly line.

  • The AP Interview: Pope warns of elitist German synod process

    Pope Francis has warned there’s a risk that what could be a trailblazing process in the German church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully “ideological.” Francis, in an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday, was asked about Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are engaged in a process that is addressing what would be revolutionary reforms for the church if they were to be realized. Under consideration in the process are married priests, female deacons, and church blessings for same-sex couples.

  • Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom

    The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.

  • 4 arrested in alleged rape of LSU student later fatally struck by car: Police

    A Louisiana State University student who died after she was hit by a car while on her way home from a bar was allegedly raped shortly before the fatal crash, authorities said. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four people on Monday, including three teenagers, in connection with the alleged sexual assault. Within hours of the deadly incident, Brooks was captured on surveillance footage stumbling and falling at a Baton Rouge bar, before leaving with the four suspects, according to the arrest warrant affidavits.

  • Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter thought he ‘was gonna die’ — watch the video

    The 26-year-old man, who met eyes with the Monterey Park shooter before he wrestled a gun from him, says that he was confident he would lose his life.

  • Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

    Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff's deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force by hitting Randal Worcester multiple times while he was on the ground during an Aug. 21 arrest.

  • Youth Pastor and Hospital Director Among 46 Arrested in Sex Trafficking Ring Bust

    46 men including a youth pastor and a hospital operations director have been arrested as part of a bust on a North Texas sex trafficking ring.

  • Half Moon Bay, California deadly farm shootings: Who is suspect Chunli Zhao?

    Half Moon Bay, California shooting suspect Chunli Zhao reportedly worked at one of the two mushroom farms where he allegedly murdered seven people - and wounded an eighth victim.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail

    Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison, in an interview with a British broadcaster that aired on Monday."I believe that he was murdered," former socialite Maxwell said in the series of jailhouse interviews aired on Britain's TalkTV. "I was shocked.

  • Charlotte woman fired through bedroom door before being killed by officer, police video shows

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were at the home in the Raintree neighborhood to serve an involuntary commitment order.

  • Woman who fetched hammer, restraints used to beat and bind Wichita murder victim is sentenced

    Wichita police have said Roy Hayden was beaten in the head with a hammer and crowbar, punched, shot in the knee and choked during an hours-long assault.

  • 4 in Georgia charged with cruelty to children, officers say they found family living in filth

    Four people were arrested on child cruelty charges in Floyd County after police found children living in filth.

  • Russians Urged to Keep Kids Indoors—as Wagner’s Freed Convicts Come Home

    ReutersMoscow residents are being bombarded with calls from men identifying themselves as police officers who say all children should be kept inside to protect them from hardened criminals the Wagner Group has set free in the country.That’s according to the news outlet Baza, which reports that numerous residents have complained of receiving the terrifying calls in recent days. They say people identifying themselves as local police officers, and in some cases a mysterious figure named “Major Solo

  • Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'

    Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.” The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021. Prosecutors say the video in question was sent by Paul to “several friends” at approximately 7:56 p.m. the night of the m

  • Monterey Park shooter: Glimpses into a life 'so miserable and desperate'

    Investigators continued to puzzle over what pushed Huu Can Tran to carry out a mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio, focusing on the possibility he was driven by jealousy.