Greensburg police chief faces federal drug charges

Jan. 25—GREENSBURG, Pa. — The city of Greensburg's police chief is facing federal drug charges, accused of being a conspirator in a cocaine- and methamphetamine-dealing ring, officials said Wednesday.

A federal indictment lists six criminal charges against Shawn Denning, 41, of Delmont, alleging he aided and abetted the distribution and attempted distribution of drugs — connecting an informant to out-of-state distributors and "facilitating" deals.

In a 25-page affidavit, investigators from the the FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency wrote that they began investigating Denning after learning that he was dating a known drug user — and that an informant cooperating with federal investigators approached Denning about getting drugs.

Investigators wrote that Denning communicated with the informant through social media and used an encrypted app to talk about drug prices and out-of-state connections.

"I don't sell anything man I just know folks is all," the chief said in one message, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly advised the informant to pay the "dude" in online currency, and "then boom it's at your door."

In other messages, Denning allegedly vouched for dealers and "trustworthy" friends. He also often talked about drugs' weight and quality, the affidavit added.

Agents wrote that they tracked shipments of drugs ordered through Denning and that, in at least one case, he facilitated a controlled buy involving several thousands of dollars' worth of drugs in the spring of 2022.

A Department of Justice press release stated that the drugs were sourced in California and Arizona and shipped through the U.S. mail.

Charges were filed after agents allegedly gathered additional evidence through conversations recorded while Denning was at a cornhole tournament in Ellwood City. Denning presented the confidential source with a set of cornhole bag as a gift as an apology for a deal that fell through, according to the affidavit.

Denning was arraigned in Westmoreland County on Tuesday and released on $250,000 bond. He had to surrender his passport, according to the Pittsburgh Union Progress.