Greensburg police chief facing federal drug charges

Greensburg police chief Shawn Denning is facing federal drug charges, according to court documents.

According to Target 11 sources, Denning was escorted out of the Greensburg City Hall Tuesday morning by DEA agents.

Breaking: Greensburg Police Chief escorted out of city hall by DEA agents earlier today. Chief Shawn Denning is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and meth on multiple occasions. Feds say he put confidential informant in touch with drug dealers. #wpxi — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) January 25, 2023

He was taken into custody, but was later released on bond.

According to the federal indictment, Denning is facing six drug counts involving meth and cocaine.

Denning is a 14 year veteran of the police force and was promoted to chief in March 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh area school, business closings and delays WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Here’s what you can expect as 2 storms move into the Pittsburgh area Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman says police searched wrong house while looking for shooting suspect VIDEO: Crews prepare for incoming winter storms in Southwestern Pennsylvania DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts