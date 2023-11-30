Greensburg police investigate weekend car theft, break-ins

Nov. 29—Greensburg police are investigating the theft of a car and several other vehicle break-ins overnight on Saturday or Sunday.

Police are working to determine whether there is a link between incidents reported at the Hawksworth apartment complex along North Main Street and another reported along Culbertson Avenue.

A vehicle stolen at the Hawksworth apartments was equipped with a tracker device, assisting police in recovering it in the 400 block of Culbertson, according to police Chief Charles Irvin.

He said a woman told police she found her keys missing from her car after she'd arrived home late overnight and apparently left it unlocked in the same block of Culbertson. The woman said she awoke to find that the car wasn't parked in the way she remembered leaving it and that the car seat had been moved out of position, Irvin said.

Other residents at the Hakwsworth apartments reported a wallet and smartphone stolen from one vehicle and another that appeared to have been rifled through, though nothing was reported missing from the second car.

No suspects had been identified as of Wednesday. Irvin said investigators were processing the stolen car for possible fingerprints and were checking on surveillance images from the Hawksworth complex.

It's believed that all of the vehicles involved may have been unlocked.

Irvin advised motorists to always lock their vehicles and to remove valuable items.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .