Greensburg police officer accused of domestic violence against girlfriend

A Greensburg police officer is facing charges after he was accused of domestic violence.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement met with the victim at the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office at 1:53 p.m. on July 15.

The victim told detectives that she and the Greensburg officer, Kenneth Burke, had been dating since May 2022. She also said they were intimate partners and they sometimes lived together, according to court documents.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The complaint said that just before midnight on July 14, the victim went to Burke’s house, where he was standing near the front door. She said he got in her face and started screaming about an unknown woman having his phone number and accusing the victim of giving it to her.

Burke then stood behind her, put his arm over her shoulder and placed his arm around her neck in a chokehold, the complaint said.

The complaint also said the victim told detectives her feet were off the ground as she began kicking and trying to get away from Burke.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

According to the complaint, Burke carried the victim in the chokehold toward the bedroom, where he let go of her. The victim said he threw her to the ground in front of the bed before telling her multiple times to kill herself.

According to court documents, the responding officers saw injuries on the victim, including on her right ear, behind her right ear, back of her neck and scratches on her right bicep.

Burke is being charged with strangulation, harassment and simple assault. He is also on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

TRENDING NOW:

Westmoreland County woman warning others after falling victim to scammer pretending to be PayPal Would-be record hammerhead shark released out of respect, South Carolina captain says Allegheny County Council member demanding answers after man dies at county jail VIDEO: Fayette, Washington counties now at medium-risk level for COVID-19 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts