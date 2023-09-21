Greensburg police seek help in identifying fraud suspect

Sep. 20—Greensburg Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man who purchased $3,200 worth of items using someone else's Home Depot credit card.

Police Chief Charles Irvin said the suspect on July 31 bought four electric hot water heaters, four spools of electrical wire, a set of wrenches and a Milwaukee impact tool at the Hempfield store. The person to whom the credit card belonged reported the incident Aug. 17 after seeing the fraudulent charges on their credit card statement.

The cardholder got a copy of the receipt for the transaction. Detective Justin Scalzo said the suspect stole the cardholder's Social Security number and provided it at Home Depot to get access to the credit card after employees looked up the account.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity can contact Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .