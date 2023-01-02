Greensburg police seek suspect in burglary of local business

The City of Greensburg police department has released photos from video surveillance of a man they say burglarized a local business in the early morning of Jan. 1.

They believe the suspect is a a white male who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a mask. The sweatshirt was turned inside out. The suspect was wearing “unique” tennis shoes that appear to be yellow and white.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the department and ask for Patrol Officer Murphy at 724-834-3800. All information will remain confidential.

