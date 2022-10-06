Greensburg police seek suspect in sex assault

Oct. 5—Greensburg police are asking for the public's help in locating an 18-year-old man who is a suspect in a sexual assault and other felonies.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, Dabiaun A. Davidson is known to frequent Greensburg, Jeannette, Blairsville, Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg and has recent social media postings indicating he may be in possession of a firearm.

Police said Davidson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call police at 724-834-3800. Information provided will remain confidential.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no criminal charges filed against Davidson in Westmoreland County, according to online court records.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .