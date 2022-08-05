Greensburg rape victim demands justice as attacker sentenced to prison

Aug. 5—The sister of a Greensburg woman raped by a neighbor at knifepoint asked that justice be served as part of a plea bargain finalized Thursday.

"Never did I think anything like this would happen. I thought I was going to die," the woman wrote in a letter read in court by her sister during a hearing for the man she said followed her inside after he asked for a drink of water.

Justin Hall, 28, pleaded guilty to rape and aggravated assault in connection with the attack police said occurred June 16, 2020. The woman told police she asked Hall to wait outside of her home and when she went to retrieve the drink he followed, groped her and held the knife to her throat, pulled down his pants and committed a sexual assault.

Security video from the accuser's living room showed Hall walk inside the apartment and moments later she can be heard yelling "no, don't do it" and "stop it" for several minutes, according to court records.

Police arrested Hall at his home, and a knife was found in his bedroom, according to investigators. He claimed the sex was consensual, police said.

Hall told the judge it was in his best interest to plead guilty but made no other comments during the hearing.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani imposed the terms of a negotiated plea bargain in which Hall was ordered to serve four to eight years in prison and an additional 13 years on probation.

The Tribune-Review does not identify the victim's of sex crimes.

"You are a disgraceful person. You raped a defenseless woman so you could feel powerful. Didn't your mother ever tell you that when a woman says 'no' she means no," the sister of Hall's accuser said during the hearing.

