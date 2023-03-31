Greensburg reaches $35K settlement with police officer who sued after not getting promoted

Mar. 31—A Greensburg police officer who sued the city, claiming he was discriminated against after being passed over for the chief's job, accepted a $35,000 settlement to end his lawsuit, according to federal court filings.

W. Robert Jones on Wednesday formally accepted the settlement offer that was extended by the city after an agreement was not reached during a January mediation session. The settlement offer was dated March 20.

The city did not admit liability as part of the settlement.

"Said judgement is to have no effect whatsoever except to resolve this case fully and finally," attorney Brian Gabriel wrote.

Jones filed the suit in September. An officer with the department since 2002, he applied for the chief position in January 2022. Jones, 51, claimed that the person ultimately promoted to the position — Shawn Denning — was younger and less qualified.

In March 2022, Jones applied for an open captain position and claimed another less qualified candidate — Donald Sarsfield — was tapped to take the job, according to the lawsuit. In between the chief and captain hiring processes Jones filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

He sought compensation.

In a response, attorneys for the city denied the allegations. At the time of his hire, Denning was the highest-ranking member of the department who applied for the chief's job, they said in court filings.

Greensburg again is seeking a new officer to fill that role. Officials have enlisted the help of Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association for guidance during the interview and hiring process. Three candidates submitted applications. Council could be ready to make a hire during its April meeting.

Denning, a Marine veteran and member of the force since 2008, resigned as chief in January after being arrested by federal authorities. They accuse him of connecting a local confidential informant with online sources to purchase drugs.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .