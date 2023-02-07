Greensburg remains mum on city probe of police following chief's arrest, resignation

Feb. 7—Greensburg officials aren't yet ready to comment on their plan for moving the police department forward nearly two weeks after the force's former chief, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges.

The city launched its own internal probe after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration resulted in Denning's Jan. 24 arrest at city hall.

"We're still evaluating everything," city solicitor Zachary Kansler said at Monday's monthly council discussion session. "Once we get nearer to a conclusion, we'll be happy to provide that to the public."

It was the first council meeting since Denning's arrest. No residents attended.

In a statement issued last week by the solicitor, the city said it is "evaluating its internal procedures and processes to ensure that the department regains its prominence as one of the best in the area."

Denning is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine, three counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled drugs from about June 2021 through October 2022, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Pittsburgh.

When it meets to vote next Monday, council is expected to act retroactively to approve Denning's resignation as chief and Capt. Donald Sarsfield's designation as interim chief, both of which took effect Jan. 25.

Denning's departure left the police department short one officer from its full complement of 27. Also, city officials said Thursday a member of the department had been placed on desk duty.

City officials haven't identified the employee in question. They said the desk assignment was "pending further review" and did not indicate that it was related to the Denning case.

Sarsfield told council Monday he has completed a background check on a potential new hire.

A 27-year veteran of the police department, Sarsfield was promoted from sergeant to captain in June. Council next week is expected to consider his application for entry into the city's Deferred Retirement Option Plan, effective Feb. 15, leading up to his retirement from the force no later than Feb. 14, 2027.

When an employee enters the deferred retirement plan, Kansler said, "Only for the purposes of their pension are they considered retired. They go into payout status while they're still an employee. It allows them to invest some funds prior to full separation from employment."

The DEA has accused Denning of acting as a go-between in purchases of drugs a DEA confidential source made from suppliers in California. According to the complaint, the DEA obtained messages of Denning advising the source on types of available drugs and corresponding prices while vouching for drug suppliers.

Denning had served on the Greensburg force since 2008. He waived a preliminary hearing and remains free on $250,000 unsecured bond. Legal experts have indicated the next likely step for authorities will be to bring the case before a federal grand jury.

Denning didn't respond to repeated attempts to reach him. His Pittsburgh attorney, Steven Townsend, has said the charges aren't "reflective of Mr. Denning's character or his history as a law enforcement officer."

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .