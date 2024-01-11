Greensburg Salem moves to fire 3 employees amid 'incidents from one of our elementary classrooms'

Jan. 11—The Greensburg Salem School Board on Wednesday moved to dismiss three employees, although district officials declined to name the employees or discuss specifically what caused the firings.

However, school board President Jeff Metrosky confirmed that the action is a result of "recently reported incidents from one of our elementary classrooms."

Last month, Greensburg police accused Brooke A. Stanko, 34, of Derry Township and Teri Kepchia, 58, of Hempfield of mistreating special needs students on multiple occasions by spraying lemon juice and a soap into the mouth of one child and restraining that child and two others with soundproofing mats.

The children whom the women are accused of mistreating are 8, 7 and 6 years old, police said.

Stanko was a teacher for special needs students at Robert F. Nicely Elementary School and Kepchia was a teacher's aide at the school on McLaughlin Drive when the incidents occurred on dates between Sept. 1 and Oct. 26.

Both women are charged with three counts each of criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children, six counts each of false imprisonment of a minor child, three counts each of simple assault, one count each of failure to report the incidents and multiple counts of child endangerment-failure to report, according to the criminal complaint filed by Greensburg police.

School officials on Wednesday would not comment on the employment status of Stanko or Kepchia.

Each of the three employees targeted for dismissal was identified only by a four-digit employee number in motions that were unanimously approved by the school board.

District Solicitor Lee Demosky said the dismissal charges would be sent Thursday to the three employees, who would then have the right to request a hearing before the board.

"Because the employees have different jobs, some are in a union and some are not," Demosky said. "They have a different array of due process rights that we have to follow."

"Because of the disciplinary nature of the situation, we cannot discuss any of the details," Metrosky said regarding Wednesday's dismissal motions, adding, "We understand the community would like to hear more, but we must remain committed to the laws and processes of our commonwealth.

"The two pending cases filed by the City of Greensburg Police Department with the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Criminal Division are open to the public. We will do everything in our power to maintain every child's physical, social and emotional safety."

Stanko and Kepchia remain free on unsecured bail as they face a Jan. 18 hearing before District Judge Chris Flanigan in Greensburg.

Greensburg police have said the investigation is ongoing. Greensburg Salem officials have said all adults involved in the alleged incidents at Nicely are no longer in the building.

Superintendent Ken Bissell said one of the children affected by the incidents at Nicely continues to attend the school, while the others are now attending other district schools.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .