Greensburg teen charged as adult by police in apartment shooting

Nov. 16—A 17-year-old Greensburg youth injured in a June 16 shootout at an apartment complex was arrested this week by city police and charged as an adult with attempted homicide and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting.

Anthony Joshua Shook was ordered held in the county juvenile detention center without bond pending a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled Thursday before District Judge Chris Flanigan. Shook also is charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

At a Aug. 19 preliminary hearing for Shook's co-defendant, Jaron Malik Haten-McCoy, 18, witnesses implicated Shook. He was 16-years-old at the time of the shooting and Haten-McCoy was 17-years-old.

Officers were called to Eastmont Estates about 1:30 p.m. June 16 for the shooting, which involved several people. Shook was shot in the leg and hand and has been recuperating.

At an August preliminary hearing where Haten-McCoy was ordered to stand trial on three counts each of attempted homicide and reckless endangerment, Isaac C. Morton, 20, formerly of Greensburg, testified that Haten-McCoy and Shook followed Morton, Victoria J. Wilkins, 22, and her brother, Christian Williams, as they were entering an apartment and began shooting.

Morton also testified under cross-examination that he and Wilkins returned fire with handguns they were carrying.

According to testimony, Morton said he and Wilkins had returned from Florida five days earlier, but were temporarily staying with a relative because someone stole two handguns out of their apartment.

Morton testified under questioning at the hearing by assistant district attorney James Lazar that he believed Haten-McCoy and Shook removed the handguns. He also said that he used to be friends with Haten-McCoy.

"They were bragging about it on social media. I took screen shots of their statements and made a report to Greensburg police," Morton testified.

Haten-McCoy has pleaded not guilty.

Morton and Wilkins are charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Shook does not have an attorney listed in court documents.

