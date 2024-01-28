Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department shares history with open house at museum

The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department held an open house for its museum.

The museum features antique trucks and firefighting equipment.

The largest collection of miniature emergency vehicles in the state is also on display.

Some firefighters at the museum brought stories from past emergencies they had helped with. One of them told Channel 11 about a large fire he battled at Saint Vincent College in the 1960s.

“We drafted for nine hours straight, Never shut down. 10 degrees below zero. About 9-10 inches of snow and that was one enormous fire,” said Ed Cox with the Greensburg Hose Company.

The museum is open on the second Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon and the fourth Saturday of every month from 6-8 p.m. at 406 S Pennsylvania Avenue.

Admission to the museum is free.

