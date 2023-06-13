Greensburg woman charged with aiding suicide after allegedly sending ‘heinous’ messages

A Greensburg woman is facing charges of aiding suicide and harassment after a man was found dead inside his apartment in 2021.

Mandie Reusch, 35, is accused of sending “heinous and graphic” social media messages to Kevin Metzger, who died June 18, 2021, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.

Ziccarelli said the charges follow a two-year investigation with the state police. Reusch was the estranged girlfriend of 37-year-old Metzger, according to Ziccarelli.

Investigators discovered a letter believed to be written by Metzger inside his apartment following his suicide as well as messages posted to his public Facebook page, detailing what Ziccarelli called a “trail of torment and solicitation.”

“Mr. Metzger may still be here today if those messages did not influence and encourage him to take his own life,” Ziccarelli said in a release.

She went on to say the messages from Reusch “were continuous and unrelenting for months, until it finally stopped when the victim took his own life.”

Reusch was arraigned Tuesday morning and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 27.

