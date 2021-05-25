Greensburg woman charged with arson after neighbors say she set mattress on fire

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

May 25—A 54-year-old Greensburg woman accused by neighbors of setting fire to a mattress just outside a three-unit apartment house late Sunday was charged by city police with arson and reckless endangerment.

Gina M. Albertelli also is charged with dangerous burning, disorderly conduct, reckless burning and possessing incendiary materials after the 10 p.m. blaze just outside of the apartment building at 315 West Otterman St., according to court documents.

Police Lt. Jason Gains reported that "there is approximately 16 feet of space not including the wooden staircase" leading to Albertelli's rear apartment where the fire was set. City fire and police quickly extinguished the blaze, Gains said.

Gains reported area residents who reported the fire said they noticed the mattress sitting outside of Albertelli's apartment "a few days before the fire."

According to Gains, one neighbor was looking out her window when she noticed "(Albertelli) with what appeared to be a lighter, bend down and hold it to the mattress until it began to burn."

The witness said Albertelli then returned to her porch and smoked a cigarette as she watched the fire.

Gains said police seized a can of lighter fluid and two cigarette lighters on a staircase leading to Albertelli's apartment. He said in court documents she also had "a bucket containing a small amount of water sitting on the porch."

When city police arrived, Gains reported Albertelli admitted setting the mattress on fire "because it was infested with bed bugs."

Patrolman Brad Grabiak initially used an fire extinguisher from his patrol car on the blaze.

Albertelli could not be reached for comment and did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • West Columbia man working at a school accused of committing sex crime, sheriff says

    The man is accused of sexual conduct with a student in a middle school bathroom, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Board fight at Exxon intensifies spotlight on climate change

    ExxonMobil is facing a major challenge from a group of investors in one of the biggest fights a corporate boardroom has endured over its stance on climate change, an issue of rising urgency for many shareholders. The investor group is pushing to replace four of the oil giant’s board members with executives they say are better suited to both strengthen the company’s finances and lead it through the transition to cleaner energy. The fight represents a moment of reckoning for major publicly traded companies to address a global crisis.

  • Dave Bautista says his dream role would be playing Ernest Hemingway: 'I could do him justice'

    The "Army of the Dead" star says he's interested in how the legendary author "lived and also the way he died."

  • Fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comparison with a brutally simple chart

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Tuesday called out her GOP colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing mask-wearing and vaccine passports to the Holocaust by posting a brutally simple chart on her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/fdCX4A4rCE — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 25, 2021 Mace did issue a more detailed, serious condemnation of Greene's comments in addition to the mocking graphic. "Mask mandates are not even remotely comparable to the discrimination and persecution Jews faced during the Holocaust and to insinuate the two are similar is disgraceful," she tweeted. "Given the rise of antisemitism around the world today, I find this comparison even more appalling." Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the GOP conference chair, received some criticism for seemingly going easy on Greene in her public response. .@EliseStefanik won't name names because, the reality is, Marjorie Taylor Greene runs her caucus.https://t.co/JUgP3GGdK9 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) May 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionGeorge Floyd police reform bill stalls in Senate over qualified immunity

  • Venezuela’s Maduro receives harsh economic blow from an unlikely source: China

    A recently approved Chinese tax might translate into a severe economic blow to the Nicolás Maduro regime by almost doubling the importing cost of the oil that Venezuela sells in violation of the U.S. sanctions, analysts said.

  • Alex Trebek and Larry King receive posthumous nominations at the Daytime Emmys

    What is an honor? Nominations for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was posthumously nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host, Deadline reports. Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer after hosting Jeopardy for 35 years. Also earning a posthumous nomination was Larry King, who received a nod in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category for hosting Larry King Now. King, the longtime radio and television broadcaster who previously hosted CNN's Larry King Live for 25 years, died in January after being hospitalized with COVID-19, though his death certificate said he died from sepsis, People reports. Trebek won the Outstanding Game Show Host award a total of seven times throughout his career, according to TVLine, most recently taking it home in 2020. King, meanwhile, was previously nominated for Informative Talk Show Host three times, including in 2020, when the award ultimately went to Tamron Hall. This year's Daytime Emmy Awards, which could pay tribute to not one but two television legends one final time, are set for June 25. More stories from theweek.comMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionGeorge Floyd police reform bill stalls in Senate over qualified immunity

  • FBI investigates white powder sent to Rand Paul’s home as he hits out at Richard Marx for inciting violence against him

    Republican senator accuses pop singer Richard Marx of calling for violence against him

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual-harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added: “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high profile sale and a departure of one noteworthy on-air personality.During the call, Zucker also said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because refused to do so the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN would be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. prepares for summer air travel spike; weighs foreign changes

    U.S. agencies are preparing for increased domestic air travel this summer even as government agencies continue to debate whether to allow more foreign travelers to visit. Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye said on Tuesday that the agency plans to hire another 1,000 officers by July 4 after hiring 3,000 officers since Jan 1. "We have already seen a sharp rise at the nation's airports and will continue to experience steady increases throughout the summer," LaJoye told a news conference at Reagan National Airport outside Washington.

  • Young core of former Lakers displays increased promise throughout the NBA

    Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell and most recently Jordan Clarkson have flourished in their NBA lives after the Lakers.

  • A new court filing inadvertently revealed that federal prosecutors have 'historical and prospective cell site information' related to Rudy Giuliani

    In an improperly-redacted letter to a judge, Lev Parnas' lawyer said that the feds seized multiple accounts and devices connected to the Giuliani probe.

  • Aaron Rodgers suggested that he was so good last year that it foiled his plan to leave the Packers

    If the Packers planned to move on from Aaron Rodgers, his 2020 MVP season may have complicated their plans.

  • Kelly Osbourne denies having plastic surgery after people said she looked unrecognizable in a recent selfie

    Kelly Osbourne said in an Instagram video that she'd had only "a couple of injections" in her lips, jaw, and forehead.

  • Neighbor shoots up couple’s home after not being invited to game night, Georgia cops say

    One person was injured.

  • Dylann Roof appeals death sentence for South Carolina church massacre

    Attorneys for Roof pressed their case during an appeals court hearing on Tuesday, squaring off with U.S. government lawyers trying to uphold his conviction on 33 federal charges, including hate crimes, and subsequent death sentence. Federal public defenders representing Roof launched the appeal in early 2020.

  • Seth Rogen says he doesn't understand comedians who complain about cancel culture: 'If you've made a joke that's aged terribly, accept it'

    "Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last," Seth Rogen said recently while promoting his new essay collection, "Yearbook."

  • Sidney Powell says Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit unfairly singles her out from everyone who pushed election falsehoods

    Dominion sent legal threats to more than 150 people who pushed election conspiracy theories, and the company has said it's planning more lawsuits.

  • Leaked video from PGA Championship shows just how much Brooks Koepka doesn't like Bryson DeChambeau in golf's best and ugliest rivalry

    The years-old rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau nearly boiled over at the PGA Championship.

  • Larsa Pippen’s affair with a married man didn’t end well. His wife has choice words

    Larsa Pippen’s 2020 fling thing with Malik Beasley ended with a bit of a thud.

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments