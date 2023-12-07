Greensburg woman charged after police say she boarded school bus, berated driver

Dec. 6—A woman is charged with disorderly conduct and unauthorized entry of a school bus after police said she boarded a Greensburg Salem School District bus and berated the driver a few days before Thanksgiving.

City police were called to Allegheny Street near the Autumnbrook Apartments on Nov. 20 for a report of a confrontation between a parent and bus driver.

Erica T. Hodoba, 30, of Greensburg, told police that the bus driver yelled at her daughter for eating a cupcake on the bus, according to court documents. The driver, Robin Musgrove, told Greensburg police he was having difficulty with children eating, standing and causing disturbances on the bus.

Hodoba was "extremely belligerent while talking to police and would not listen to what officers were trying to explain to her," according to an affidavit filed by Greensburg police. Hodoba told police she only entered the bus and stood on the steps so Musgrove could not close the door on her.

"I advised (her) that she is not permitted to enter the bus, and the children are not allowed to eat on the bus per the school district, but Hodoba continued, stating that Musgrove is not allowed to yell at the students and the police aren't doing their jobs," police Officer Elliott Fejes wrote in a criminal complaint.

Video footage provided by school resource officers showed Hodoba entering the bus and remaining for approximately two minutes, yelling at Musgrove and using obscene language in front of student passengers, according to police.

"Officers arrived a short time after the interaction and Hodoba continues to be irate, screaming and yelling, and being uncooperative," Fejes wrote.

Hodoba was arraigned on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 1 in Judge Chris Flanigan's Greensburg court.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .