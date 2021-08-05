Greensburg woman charged with using stolen identity to get $57K in bank loans

Aug. 5—A Greensburg woman is behind bars after state police said she used the identity of a person she met at a drug treatment center to get $57,000 in bank loans, according to court papers.

Nina Marie Barkley, 34, who also has a West Mifflin address, is charged with 18 counts of identity theft, receiving stolen property and forgery.

Investigators said Barkley was working at a Greensburg drug treatment center as a counselor when a woman named Kristin arrived as a patient in April. Kristin provided biographical and personal information to Barkley during intake and counseling sessions, according to court papers.

Troopers conducting a theft investigation tracked down Barkley on July 14 in West Mifflin and she initially identified herself as Kristin, verifying the woman's Social Security number, previous address and maiden name, according to court papers. A man at the home gave authorities a bank card with Kristin's name on it and told them Barkley used that identity as an alias.

Kristin told authorities her credit report showed several fraudulent accounts opened in her name.

Barkley is accused of using Kristin's identity to open five loans, two lines of credit and a credit card at seven banks in May and June, police said. Police said Barkley no longer works at the treatment center.

She is being held without bond at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to online court records. Barkley did not have an attorney listed. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 13. She is awaiting court action in several cases filed against her in the past two years in Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland counties, according to online court records. Those cases include charges of theft and bad checks.

