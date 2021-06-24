Greensburg woman charged with weapons violation in shooting investigation

Jun. 24—A Greensburg woman was charged Wednesday with a weapons violation in connection with a weekend shooting in the city.

Victoria Jasmine Wilkins, 22, is facing a charge of carrying a firearm without a license, a misdemeanor.

Police said in court papers that she and Issac C. Morton, 20, of Greensburg, retrieved two guns from her car on Sunday and put them in a bag to carry into Eastmont Estates apartment complex. As they and a third person walked back to the building, they were confronted by two teenage boys and shots were fired between the groups around 1:30 p.m., according to authorities.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand and leg. The person he was with — Jaron Malik Haten-McCoy, 17, of Greensburg — was charged as an adult with attempted homicide and related offenses.

Police said the shooting apparently was precipitated by an ongoing feud among members of the groups related to the purported burglary and theft of firearms. They had been arguing back and forth on social media earlier in the day.

An entrance door at one of the buildings had numerous bullet marks on both sides, according to court papers. Authorities said several firearms were seized after the shooting and the 16-year-old boy was expected to recover.

The charge was sent by summons to Wilkins. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records and could not be reached. A preliminary hearing is set for July 29.

Preliminary hearings are set for July 1 for both Haten-McCoy and Morton, who is facing a weapons violation, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .