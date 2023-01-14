Greensburg woman gets jail sentence for sale of child's medication

Jan. 13—A Greensburg woman was ordered to serve jail time for selling a family member's medication and paying a child for urine to help others pass drug tests.

Christine M. Meadows, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to charges in four separate cases involving felony drug counts, child endangerment and other offenses as part of a deal with prosecutors.

According to court records, police said a caseworker with the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau contacted investigators in July about Meadows' activities after text messages were discovered on the child's phone.

Multiple text messages indicated Meadows attempted to sell the child's Adderall pills for cash, police said. The child told investigators Meadows forced her to urinate in a container.

Meadows was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani to serve one year, less a day, to two years, less a day, in the county jail and five additional years on probation. The judge said Meadows, who has been in jail since May, can be paroled early to attend a drug treatment program.

Meadows told the judge her two children remain in foster care.

"You have to protect your children if you get them back," the judge said.

