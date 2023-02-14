Greensburg woman jailed after bullet rips through walls at Pershing Square apartments

Feb. 14—A Greensburg woman was jailed Monday after city police believe she fired a gun inside her apartment, according to court papers.

A bullet tore through a wall in a neighboring apartment about 12 inches above a bed, police said.

Victoria Lynn Hecker, 58, is charged with discharge of a firearm in an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and related offenses. No injuries were reported.

Police said a woman on Monday morning found the bullet hole in the wall of her father's apartment at Pershing Square on West Third Street. The trajectory of the bullet, which was found in the man's living room, showed that it came from the neighboring apartment where Hecker lives.

Armed with a search warrant, police said they located a receipt dated Saturday for patching materials. There was a bullet-sized hole in Hecker's bedroom wall that had been filled in with putty and tissues, according to court papers.

Authorities said they found a safety manual for a pistol and two black holsters inside the apartment. Hecker denied having a firearm and discharging it into a wall, according to court papers.

She was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $20,000 bail. A Feb. 23 preliminary hearing is set. Hecker did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

