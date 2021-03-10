Greensill-Apollo Talks Derailed as JPMorgan Funds Taulia

Gillian Tan, Michelle F. Davis and Lucca de Paoli
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital’s talks to sell parts of its operating business to Athene Holding Ltd. were derailed after JPMorgan Chase & Co. extended a $3.8 billion lifeline to a key technology partner of the collapsed lender, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Taulia, a financial technology company that counts JPMorgan as an investor and strategic partner, landed the liquidity facility from the New York-based bank, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Taulia’s clients had an immediate need for liquidity because of Greensill’s insolvency, the person said.

A deal between Greensill and Athene, an annuity seller backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., is now improbable, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Losing a key technology supplier makes Greensill a less attractive target. Greensill’s most-prized business was supply-chain financing it provided with Taulia, which now has the funding to serve clients on its own. That leaves the London-based firm with little access to investment-grade companies as prospective clients.

Greensill filed for administration in the U.K. On Monday, capping a stunning collapse for the specialty finance firm. Apollo emerged as the sole credible bidder for some of the company’s assets, according to U.K. court filings. The two sides held talks for at least a week, with Athene offering about $60 million for Greensill’s IT and intellectual property, according to court documents.

Representatives for Apollo, Greensill and JPMorgan declined to comment. Taulia didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. JPMorgan’s involvement was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

The JPMorgan deal leaves Greensill without its major supplier of supply-chain financing for investment-grade firms. Around 90% of Greensill’s business derived from just five clients, according to court documents.

Taulia provided much of the front-end technology that enabled businesses to have their supply chains financed by Greensill. Talks between San Francisco-based Taulia and Athene were stalling over how clients that were funded by Greensill will be financed going forward, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Taulia has sought to diversify its business beyond Greensill, and the firm signed a strategic alliance with JPMorgan in April 2020. Taulia funded its notes exclusively through Greensill until 2019, and the vast majority of Greensill’s investment-grade funding deals come from Taulia, according to people familiar with the matter.

The end of the talks probably leaves founder Lex Greensill without other options to save his firm. The startup said it was attempting to shake up working-capital finance, a low-margin business dominated by banks like Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc. Questions around the creditworthiness of many of its borrowers led to its fall into administration.

Greensill collapsed into insolvency in little over a week once the lack of confidence began to sweep across the financial world. Greensill backers from Credit Suisse Group AG to Softbank Group Corp. and GAM Holding Corp. signaled doubts about the debt, upending the multibillion-dollar empire. Softbank’s Vision fund had substantially written down its holding in Greensill late last year.

(Updates with Taulia clients in second paragraph, Greensill’s status starting in eighth.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Death of 60/40 Portfolio Makes Returns Tougher for Wealth Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds say investors should expect much lower returns in the future in part because the typical balanced portfolio of 60/40 stocks and bonds no longer works as well in the current rate environment.Singapore’s GIC Pte and Australia’s Future Fund said global investors have relied on the bond market to simultaneously juice returns for decades, while adding a buffer to their portfolio against equity market risks. Those days are gone with yields largely rising.“Bonds have been in retrospect this gift,” with a 40-year rally that has boosted all portfolios, said Sue Brake, chief investment officer of Australia’s A$218.3 billion ($168.4 billion) fund. “But that’s over,” she added, saying “replacing it is impossible -- I don’t think there’s any one asset class that could replace it.”Thanks to the declining returns of bonds, the model 60/40 portfolio may eke out real returns -- after inflation -- of just 1%-2% a year over the next decade, said Lim Chow Kiat, chief executive officer of GIC. That compares with gains of 6%-8% over the past 30 to 40 years, he said Tuesday.“So that’s not particularly exciting,” Lim said at the Investment Management Association of Singapore-Bloomberg conference on Tuesday.Brake said funds like hers will have to work harder to diversify their portfolios to seek out returns. She cited six major ways in which markets have changed with the pandemic, including increased regulatory intervention, higher inflation risks, additional drivers of performance and more “fragile” markets.Funds have “cried wolf” for over a decade in warning of falling returns, Brake said, only to see continued gains. Nevertheless investors should expect lower returns ahead, she said.“We’re repeating the same message that going forward the returns are going to be much harder,” said Brake, whose fund has returned 9.2% a year over the past decade. “You can’t hide in the corner and not invest any more because we have to get our returns and I don’t think it’s the kind of environment where we should be doing that.”Lim also cautioned about too much government stimulus and its effect on inflation.“As a long-term investor, we have some concerns about the use of stimulus,” he said. “We tend to like the use of capital and money that goes toward building long-term growth, long-term structural factors, rather than using the money to spend.”Investors will also have to deal with geopolitical risks, said Lim, whose fund has posted a real return of 2.7% annualized over the past 20 years.“This is a chronic issue,” said Lim. “It is going to stay with us for a long time and we are likely to have occasional flare-ups, just like any chronic disease. You have to manage it properly.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buckingham Palace Breaks Silence On Meghan And Harry's Explosive Interview With Oprah

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made astonishing revelations during their two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey on CBS.

  • Most Asia Stocks Up After Nasdaq Surge; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Wednesday after a rebound in growth shares that sent the Nasdaq 100 to its biggest gain since November and as Chinese shares climbed. The dollar and Treasury yields held declines.The U.S. tech-heavy index advanced 4% as stocks with higher valuations rebounded -- Tesla Inc. jumped 20%. The move snapped an earlier rotation into value shares amid fresh U.S. stimulus and expanding vaccinations. Recent winners such as financials and energy sectors were the only S&P 500 groups to retreat. U.S. equity futures edged lower.In Asia, Chinese shares opened higher after a slump on Tuesday that evaded state efforts to slow the pace of losses. Hong Kong advanced and Japan fluctuated. Treasury yields steadied below their recent peaks as the first in a string of auctions this week went off without disrupting markets. Bitcoin traded around $55,000.The pullback in Treasury yields has allowed risk takers to wade back into growth stocks, which have suffered recently amid concerns about valuations. On Tuesday, dip buyers targeted areas recently abandoned as too expensive. The reversal has been a common theme for years, with each retreat getting bought, and lately it’s become more extreme.Yields have been climbing along with economic growth expectations, said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. That backdrop still favors cyclicals over defensive assets and “supports equities over bonds, and a weaker U.S. dollar,” she said.The upcoming sales of 10- and 30-year bonds will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid seven-year auction helped drive yields higher, sending tremors across risk assets globally.Australian bond yields extended a move lower after the central bank governor suggested markets may be getting ahead of themselves by pricing in an earlier interest-rate increase.Here are some key events to watch:EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksS&P 500 futures were down 0.1% as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index advanced 1.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.2%.Japan’s Topix index was little changed.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.3% lower.South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.9%.China’s CSI 300 index added 1.2%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.60 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan traded at 6.5169 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%, after declining 0.6%.The euro was at $1.1896.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.54%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell six basis points to 1.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $64.19 a barrel.Gold was at $1,715.68 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • L Catterton Makes $600 Million Return on Norwegian Cruise Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm L Catterton’s investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has paid off with a $600 million gain in less than one year, amounting to returns of more than 150%.The cruise ship operator said it has agreed to pay $1.03 billion to buy back bonds that it sold to the private equity firm in May for $400 million. Norwegian has sold around $1.4 billion of shares to finance the purchase, according a filing Tuesday evening. Leftover proceeds will go to general corporate purposes.Cruise companies have had to issue billions of dollars of shares and bonds to raise money to get them through the Covid-19 crisis, which shuttered the industry and left corporations burning cash.Representatives for the company and L Catterton didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Read more: Norwegian Leads Cruise Stocks Lower After Pricing Share OfferingThe notes were structured as exchangeable debt, meaning they could be traded in for equity, and matured in 2026. Norwegian’s shares traded around $16.07 on May 28 when the original sale of the notes closed, compared with $29.73 at Tuesday’s close.Scott Dahnke, global co-chief executive officer of L Catterton, resigned from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ board of directors effective immediately, according to Tuesday’s statement.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barclays Plans to Cut Around 60 Jobs at Investment Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is planning job cuts at its corporate and investment bank as part of its cost-saving measures, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The reductions will affect around 60 jobs, including some senior roles in the U.S. and other countries, said one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing private information.A spokeswoman for Barclays declined to comment.The London-based bank’s securities division reported a 45% annual rise in markets revenue last month, beating forecasts as well as rival global investment banks. But Covid-19 has slammed its lending businesses -- an impact Barclays has said will likely endure this year.Like other banks, Barclays paused job losses during the pandemic, but mounting cost pressures have led firms to start resuming these cuts. In London, Societe Generale SA is planning to cut about 80 positions as it scales back securities services to asset managers, banks and brokers.The biggest lenders in the U.S. also reversed course on pledges to avoid workforce reductions. Last month, Bank of America Corp. cut some of its staff in the global banking and markets division and rivals like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. have also made reductions.(Updates with details of industry-wide cuts in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will three paragraphs be enough to extinguish the flames of Meghan and Harry's incendiary royal interview?

    There is perhaps an irony in Buckingham Palace being slow to react to criticisms that the institution was passive in the face of Harry and Meghan’s growing unhappiness within 'The Firm'. When the 61-word statement finally came at 17.26 on Tuesday, nearly 40 hours after the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview first aired in the US, it was notable both for its brevity and its unwillingness to take the Sussexes’ shocking narrative as gospel. The statement read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.” Yet the long-awaited response did betray some clues as to the thinking behind palace gates right now. “While some recollections may vary,” more than hinted at a degree of scepticism over the Duke and the Duchess’s controversial version of events, while “the full extent” appears to suggest that they were not made fully aware of Harry and Meghan’s discontent. Expressing the Royal family’s “sadness” and “concern”, as expected, it echoed previous statements by describing Harry, Meghan and Archie as “much loved family members”. Evoking the spirit of the 94-year-old monarch’s message following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, this was once again Her Majesty speaking as both head of state and as a (great) grandmother. The Queen has always hated family conflict of any kind, and the words genuinely reflect the feeling of sadness among the Royal family that it has come to this. The suggestion that the matters raised by Harry and Meghan will be addressed “privately” could be perceived as a slight on the couple rejecting the "never complain, never explain" mantra by airing their dirty linen in public. Critics will inevitably find fault with the fact that no internal inquiry has been launched, not least when the couple not only criticised the Royals but the “institution” for failing to adequately support them. Anyone expecting a line-by-line rebuttal were always going to be left disappointed, however. Having refused to engage in a running commentary every time Harry and Meghan generate a headline, the Palace will be hoping that this statement draws a line under what has undoubtedly been one of the most difficult 48 hours for the monarchy since the abdication crisis of 1936. Hence why it took so long to be finalised. Contrary to reports the Queen had “refused” to sign off the statement on Monday night, actually she simply wanted to sleep on it.

  • Verkada surveillance cameras at Tesla, hundreds more businesses breached: hackers

    A small group of hackers viewed live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses including Tesla Inc by gaining administrative access to camera maker Verkada over the past two days, one of the people involved in the breach told Reuters. Swiss software developer Tillie Kottmann, who has gained attention for finding security flaws in mobile apps and other systems, shared screenshots on Twitter from inside a Tesla warehouse in California and an Alabama jail in messages to Reuters. Kottmann declined to identify other members of the group.

  • Trader gets painted stones instead of $36m of copper

    The company says it took delivery of six thousand tonnes of spray-painted rocks instead of the metal.

  • Chevron vows to slow carbon emissions, raise oil output with modest spending

    Chevron Corp on Tuesday outlined a plan to expand oil and gas production through 2025, but without spending significantly more, and pledged to limit the pace of growth of its carbon emissions. Falling energy demand due to pandemic-driven lockdowns sent the industry into a tailspin in 2020 and led Chevron to a $5.54 billion annual loss, its first since 2016. Investors have been pressuring Chevron and other oil companies to hold spending flat and reduce emissions that contribute to climate change.

  • Oil Prices Are Taking Off. A Top Analyst Says It Won’t Last.

    Citi analyst Ed Morse, who has called the 2014-2016 fall in crude, expects gains in prices to moderate.

  • This Cloud Computing Subsector Has Huge Potential: 2 Stocks to Buy Before the Boom

    Edge computing could revolutionize the internet, and these two tech companies stand to benefit greatly.

  • Why Comcast Could Be Ready To Cash In On Hulu Stake With Disney

    The streaming market has seen explosive growth over the last few years. Hulu is one of the largest streaming companies and had a split ownership between media giants. Now, Hulu could soon see sole ownership under the Disney umbrella. What Happened: Hulu currently has split ownership between the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). Comcast could be looking to sell its one third stake in the company anytime and also has a deal in place for 2024 that could require a sale. “We have an exit opportunity in a couple of years, and that’s going to create – is creating real value for Comcast shareholders, which I don’t know whether it’s reflected in our price of the stock,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said at a recent conference. Comcast controls the flexibility and timing of the sale, according to Roberts: “The opportunity to get a lot of cash from Hulu is coming our way.” Lightshed analyst Rich Greenfield believes Comcast should sell its stake in Hulu now to limit an unwanted financial overhang, according to a Feb. 1 Fierce Video post. The analyst values Hulu at $45 billion, placing a $15-billion valuation on the stake Comcast owns. In 2024, Comcast can require Disney to buy its stake in Hulu and Disney can require Comcast to sell the stake at market value. There was a guaranteed minimum total equity value of Hulu placed at $27.5 billion in 2019. Related Link: Disney Hits 86.8 Million Subs: Key Takeaways Of Investor Presentation Why It’s Important: Disney owns two thirds of Hulu and Comcast handed over operational control in 2019. Comcast has since put its focus on its Peacock streaming service. Roberts claims Peacock was the second-fastest-growing brand during COVID-19, trailing only Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Peacock has over 33 million sign-ups for its service, which Roberts noted was 50% more than initially expected. Peacock is not on every platform yet. Comcast is working to grow out its exclusive content on Peacock as its main growth objective in the media division. “I look at getting more of our content back from Hulu,” Roberts said. Hulu ended the third quarter with 36.6 million subscribers. Benzinga’s Take: The sale of the Hulu stake could be beneficial to both parties. Comcast would gain some much-needed capital that could be used to help boost the original content on the Peacock streaming service. Disney would gain full ownership of Hulu. A compromise could be reached to see Disney buy the stake and Comcast to gain back some of the content rights that expire in 2024 that could become exclusives on Peacock instead. A deal announcement could boost Comcast shares if the deal is not priced in as Roberts suggests. CMCSA Price Action: Shares of Comcast are trading flat on Tuesday at $55.84. Photo courtesy of Hulu. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLast Mile Telehealth Company Ambulnz Gets SPAC Deal: What Investors Should KnowExclusive: AppHarvest President David Lee On Company's Growth Ahead, Helping The Environment And Push For Change© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • CVC Capital Partners Is Said to Near $2.6 Billion Deal for Pharma Firm Cooper

    (Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners is nearing a deal to acquire European over-the-counter drugmaker Cooper for about 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), people familiar with the matter said.The private equity firm is negotiating detailed terms of an agreement with Cooper’s owner, Charterhouse Capital Partners, according to the people. CVC beat out rival suitors including a consortium backed by PAI Partners and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.No final agreements have been signed yet, and talks could still fall apart, the people said. Representatives for Charterhouse, CVC, PAI and OTPP declined to comment.Cooper manufactures over-the-counter treatments, including creams, sprays and nutritional supplements, that don’t require a doctor’s prescription. Demand for such products has risen as people seek ways to stay healthy and boost their immune systems during the Covid-19 pandemic. Charterhouse bought Cooper in 2015.A deal would add to almost $11 billion of health-care acquisitions by private equity firms in Europe in 2021, a figure that’s up more than 700% year-on-year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Buyout firms have also been taking advantage of investor appetite for health-care assets to offload businesses to peers and strategic investors. BC Partners is weighing a sale of European generic drugmaker Pharmathen, which could be valued at as much as 1.5 billion euros, while last year CVC agreed to sell a major stake in French clinic chain Elsan to KKR & Co. and Ardian SAS for about $4 billion.(Updates with PAI consortium makeup in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Shares of Apple, Facebook, Square, and Other Growth Stocks Popped Today

    The prices of many tech stocks soared in 2020, as investors sought out businesses that could continue to generate sales growth during the coronavirus crisis. Investors seemed to be assuming that many tech stocks would see their sales growth slow dramatically once the pandemic subsides. In turn, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) declined by about 10% since its highs in February.

  • New Zealand’s Vaccine Plan, Brazil’s Record Deaths: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths, while New Zealand, a world leader in its pandemic response, released plans for a targeted rollout of vaccines over the next few months to those in the most at-risk groups. China extended its stretch without local infections. BioNTech SE may be able to produce 3 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine with partner Pfizer Inc. next year. The shot has shown a high ability in lab experiments to neutralize strains first detected in Brazil, the U.K. and South Africa.The European Union will propose a certificate that could ease travel for those who have taken vaccines. In the U.S., airlines are urging the Biden administration to develop virus passports as infections spread at the slowest pace since the pandemic began. Malaysia is easing some curbs on travel between states.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 117.5 million; deaths top 2.6 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 319 million shots given worldwideU.S. Spotlight: Death forecast drops as pandemic indicators improveVaccine success brings a despised president back from the brinkAfrica can save the world from a never-ending pandemicHow the pandemic darkens the picture on women’s pay: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.China Extends Stretch Without Local Infections (10:40 a.m. HK)China reported five new infections today, but all were imported. The last time the country had a local transmission was Feb. 6, underscoring the success of a stringent strategy that includes border curbs, mass testing and hard lockdowns on anywhere with Covid-19 cases. Those tough measures included the likes of January’s full lockdown of Tonghua, a city of 2 million people in Jilin province, in which residents were banned from leaving their homes.The action successfully curbed a winter flare-up in China which at times saw more than 100 people a day infected. Infections subsequently declined even as many families braved the pandemic to gather during lunar new year holidays in the middle of February.At the ongoing National People’s Congress in Beijing, delegates have continued to wear masks, though President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang appeared without masks on Friday.Mexico’s Death Toll Reaches 191,789 (10:30 a.m. HK)Mexico had a further 866 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 191,789, according to the Health Ministry. Some 26% of general hospital beds are occupied, and 30% of beds with ventilators are occupied, it said. Mexico has administered 3,100,868 vaccine doses. with 605,801 people having received a second dose.Separately, El Financiero reported that Health Ministry official Ruy Lopez Ridaura confirmed that eight Mexican states received Sinovac’s vaccine at between 11 and 12 degrees Celsius, when it should be kept between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. Lopez Ridaura said the vaccine can be kept up to 25 degrees for more than a week without losing its potency, and at that temperature it wouldn’t begin to lose effectiveness until day 14, the report said. New Zealand Releases Vaccine Rollout Plans (9:08 a.m. HK)New Zealand, which tops Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking measuring which places best-handled the pandemic, will have a targeted rollout of vaccines over the next three-to-four months to reach 2 million people in the most at-risk groups. Those in South Auckland aged over 65 or with underlying conditions will get shots from the end of this month.The country has already started inoculating border and managed isolation facility workers and their families, along with 480,000 frontline workers and people living in high-risk settings. From May, shots will go to 1.7 million people who are at higher risk.“The rest of the population will be able to be vaccinated from July onwards and our plan is to have as many people as possible vaccinated by the end of the year,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement. “Every New Zealander will be able to get a vaccine and the vaccine will be free.”San Francisco Backs Hazard Pay for Grocery Workers (8:55 a.m. HK)Workers in chain groceries and pharmacies in San Francisco may be eligible for an extra $5 per hour in pandemic-related hazard pay under an emergency measure the city’s Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday, Bloomberg Law reported. The bill will take effect immediately if signed as expected by the mayor.U.K. Panel Questions Test-and-Trace Costs (8:35 a.m. HK)The U.K.’s coronavirus test-and-trace program has failed to demonstrate it has contributed to a fall in infection rates, despite its “unimaginable” 22 billion-pound ($30.6 billion) cost so far, the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee said in a report.Parliament’s spending watchdog said the program had failed to deliver on its “central promise” to prevent a second national lockdown in England -- or a third.“British taxpayers cannot be treated by government like an ATM machine,” committee Chair Meg Hillier said in a statement. “Despite the unimaginable resources thrown at this project, test-and-trace cannot point to a measurable difference to the progress of the pandemic.”Britain May Cut Air Passenger Duty on Domestic Flights (8:30 a.m. HK)The British government will launch a consultation to reform the levy for internal U.K. flights, the Department for Transport said. This could mean a “return leg exemption” so passengers only pay for their outward flight, or a new lower domestic rate.The proposal is part of a review aimed at exploring how transport can better connect all parts of the U.K., after the collapse of Flybe at the start of the pandemic.Cathay to Reveal Hit From Covid Travel Slump (8:25 a.m. HK)Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. will later today release full-year earnings that may underscore the damage to the airline from lockdowns and travel curbs, after a first-half loss of HK$9.87 billion ($1.3 billion) and a recapitalization in July. The airline is Hong Kong’s primary carrier.How Cathay’s Calamitous Year Unravelled After Covid Struck Malaysia Eases Curbs on Tourist Travel Between States (8:10 a.m. HK)Malaysia is allowing travel between states subject to the Recovery Movement Control Order, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a briefing late Tuesday. Travel must be for tourism purposes only, and travelers must use the services of registered travel agencies, using their vehicles to cross state lines. Malaysia will also allow live performances with an audience present, subject to Covid-19 protocols, from today.Japan’s AnGes Completes Phase 2/3 Trial of Vaccine (8:05 a.m. HK)Japanese biotech startup AnGes says it has completed the inoculation of 500 people participating in the phase 2/3 trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate and will report its findings after “several months” of observation. The vaccine candidate is a two-shot regimen and was administered to participants in the Tokyo and Kansai areas.Maryland to Ease Restrictions on Businesses (6:55 a.m. HK)Maryland will lift restrictions on most businesses beginning Friday, eliminating the 50% capacity limit that had been in place for religious facilities, retail establishments, bars, restaurants and fitness centers.Quarantine requirements and other restrictions regarding out-of-state travel will also be lifted. Large outdoor and indoor venues will expand to 50% capacity, including conference and wedding venues, concert venues, conventions, theaters, racing facilities, and sporting venues.Brazil Covid Deaths Hit a Record (5:13 p.m. NY)Brazil reported a record number of deaths from coronavirus as the country rushes to seal new vaccine deals.The Health Ministry said 1,972 died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total to 268,370. Confirmed cases increased by 70,764, to 11,122,429. Brazil trails only the U.S. in number of deaths globally, and ranks third in infections.Hospitals across the country are reaching capacity, as a combination of year-end and carnival gatherings and a new, more contagious variant contribute to a spike of infections even as the virus recedes in most of the world. At the same time, a short supply of vaccines is slowing a mass immunization campaign in the country of 212 million.BioNTech Sees Boost in Vaccine Production (4:23 p.m. NY)BioNTech could have capacity to make 3 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer next year, the German company’s chief executive officer said, making their pioneering shot far more widely available around the world.“In principle, we could further increase manufacturing capacity,” BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Pfizer and BioNTech have committed to make 2 billion doses of their two-shot vaccine this year. Pfizer promised to ship two-thirds of the U.S.’s 300 million-dose order by the end of May. In the European Union, the partners have promised to ship at least 500 million doses this year, with an option for an additional 100 million doses.Texas Capital to Defy Governor on Masks (3:37 p.m. NY)When the Texas mask mandate lifts tomorrow, the state capital of Austin plans to continue requiring face coverings, directly contradicting Governor Greg Abbott’s move to reopen the second-largest U.S. state. Officials in bigger cities such as Houston have expressed displeasure with Abbott’s order but so far have stopped short of open defiance.U.S. Vaccine Shipments to Rise Next Week (2:10 p.m. NY)Pfizer and Moderna vaccine shipments to U.S. states, tribes and territories will rise next week to 15.8 million doses, from 15.2 million a week earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.Shipments to pharmacies will rise to 2.7 million from 2.4 million a week earlier.N.Y. Lowers Vaccine Eligibility to 60 (11:10 a.m. NY)New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would lower the age for vaccine eligibility to age 60 starting Wednesday as the state ramps up its vaccine campaign.The governor said the state will also open up vaccine eligibility to public employees and nonprofit emergency workers as of March 17. Public-facing building workers will also be eligible, he said in a Tuesday virus briefing.“They are essential for us to continue operating,” he said.New York has administered nearly 6 million doses of the vaccine so far, Cuomo said. Previously eligibility was open to people 65 and older. Cuomo, 63, said he would personally make an appointment to take the vaccine now that his age group will be eligible.EU Certificate Could Ease Travel (9:05 a.m. NY)The European Union will propose a certificate that could ease travel for those who have taken EU-approved vaccines as well as others, like the Chinese and Russian shots, that have only received emergency national authorizations.The “EU Covid Card/digital green certificate” will comprise three documents that will specify if the holder has gotten a vaccine and which one; the results of a coronavirus test if taken; and details on whether they have recovered from a Covid-19 infection, according to a person familiar with the European Commission’s draft regulation.No Overseas Fans at Tokyo Olympics: Kyodo (8:37 a.m. NY)The Japanese government decided to exclude overseas spectators from attending the Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo reported, citing officials with knowledge of the matter. The government concluded that fans from abroad aren’t possible given concerns about the virus and different variants detected in other countries.Latvia Offers to Take Patients From Estonia (7:38 a.m. NY)Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins on Tuesday offered to take in some of neighboring Estonia’s Covid patients after its prime minister announced a lockdown and tighter restrictions to control the spread of the British strain and rising cases.German Industry Resolves Testing Spat (7:30 a.m. NY)Germany’s leading industry associations have resolved a spat with Chancellor Angela Merkel over Covid-19 tests and issued an appeal to companies to help expand rapid- and self-testing of employees.“Until a vaccination offer can be made to all citizens, we want to support the testing strategy of the federal and state governments with all our energy,” four of the biggest industry lobbies, which represent more than 90% of Germany’s workers, said in a joint statement coordinated with Merkel’s administration.Merkel last week canceled a video call with business leaders because she wanted more substantial proposals on testing workers than those initially on the table.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Raytheon Technologies in 3 Charts

    The case for buying Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is relatively simple. In the coming years, the defense businesses will provide earnings and cash flow support as the commercial aviation businesses embark on a multi-year recovery. The first point is that Raytheon is a company with substantive defense and space revenue.

  • Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

    Paintings were said to have been removed from Grand Foyer of White House last July

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.