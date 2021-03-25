Greensill Capital Files for Chapter 11 Protection in New York

Rick Green
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York, with the case assigned to Judge Michael E. Wiles.

Greensill Capital filed for administration in the U.K. earlier in March, capping a stunning collapse for the supply-chain finance company after key backers walked away over concerns about the valuation of its assets.

Greensill listed assets of as much as $50 million and liabilities of up to $100 million in its U.S. petition on Thursday.

The company’s inner workings have been in the spotlight after it collapsed this month, raising questions about how it went from startup to tech unicorn with an estimated $7 billion valuation at one point.

Along the way, it attracted investors such as SoftBank Group Corp., had former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron as an adviser, and forged ties with Credit Suisse Group AG.

