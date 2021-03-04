Greensill Crisis Pressures Ambitious ‘Savior of Steel’ Gupta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eddie Spence
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital’s unraveling is piling pressure on the sprawling empire of a British industrialist known as the “savior of steel.”

Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, which spans steel, aluminum, renewable energy and banking assets around the world, owes much of its expansion to Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm that’s fighting to stave off a collapse. GFG spent about $6 billion in just five years, targeting old, unwanted assets, with funding help from Greensill.

But with Greensill’s supply chain finance business crumbling, the question is what that means for Gupta. By Wednesday, there were already signs of stress. Germany’s financial watchdog said it closed Greensill Bank AG after finding irregularities in how the lender booked assets tied to Gupta. Also, the Bank of England asked GFG’s Wyelands Bank to pay back retail depositors, prompting a fresh cash injection of 75 million pounds ($105 million) from its shareholder.

The BoE took the step due to concerns with Wyelands’ business model and its exposure to the rest of the alliance, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. In a statement Wednesday, Gupta said that the bank was recapitalized following turmoil caused by Brexit and the pandemic, and that it planned to focus on “business advisory and connected finance” going forward.

GFG has never published a consolidated set of accounts, making its financing near-impossible to track. In October, Gupta told Bloomberg that Greensill was its biggest lender and that while it planned to diversify funding, the relationship with the financier would likely go from strength to strength.

“We’re very proud of our relationship with Greensill,” Gupta said at the time.

The turmoil surrounding Greensill comes as Gupta’s businesses should be in a position to benefit from rallying commodities markets. Steel and aluminum prices have soared since the nadir of the Covid-19 pandemic on rebounding Chinese demand and bets that vaccine roll-outs will help drive a global economic recovery.

Athene Holding Ltd., which is in talks to rescue Greensill Capital from imminent collapse, isn’t planning to take on assets linked to Gupta, according to people with the matter.

A spokesperson for GFG said the group has “adequate current funds” and that plans to secure new financing were progressing well. They also said GFG has benefited from the recovery in steel and aluminum markets and that its businesses were running near full capacity.

“It’s never good for companies to be over-leveraged, as in the case of GFG Alliance,” said Robin Bhar, an independent consultant to the metals industry and long-time market watcher. “That said, rising metals prices are always a panacea for many ills.”

The son of an Indian industrialist, Gupta moved to the U.K. when he was 13. He started a commodity-trading business, Liberty House, in 1992 while studying at Cambridge University. While his foray into European steelmaking started in 2013, it was during the downturn of 2015 and 2016 that he really saw an opportunity to grow, snapping up distressed steel assets.

Gupta now owns aluminum smelters in France and Scotland, and steel mills in the U.S., Australia, Romania and the Czech Republic. His group of companies employs 35,000 people in 30 countries, according to its website. He also recently made a bold bid for the steel unit of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp AG.

German regulator BaFin has been scrutinizing Greensill Bank since last year, with concerns mostly related to its outsized exposure to Gupta. Among the most serious findings of the probe was that the bank booked claims for transactions that hadn’t yet occurred but which were accounted for as if they had, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

During an audit, BaFin found that Greensill Bank “was unable to provide evidence of the existence of receivables in its balance sheet that it had purchased from the GFG Alliance Group,” the regulator said. GFG has been an early backer and client of Greensill’s firm.

Greensill said in a statement late Wednesday that it had received “extensive advice,” from law firms in the U.K. and Germany, “which informed the way in which the assets were classified.” The company also said that it immediately complied after BaFin advised it at the end of 2020 that it didn’t agree with its accounting.

“Greensill Bank has at all times been transparent with its regulators and auditors about its approach to classifying assets and the methodologies for determining such classifications,” a spokesman for the company said.

The question over what Greensill’s future holds for GFG is also starting to worry labor unions.

“The speculation is very concerning and we are pressing the company for answers,” said Community, one of the biggest unions for the U.K. steel sector. “We are ready to work with the company and the government to secure jobs and safeguard the future of this crucial strategic business.”

(Updates with additional information on Greensill deal talks in eighth paragraph. An earlier version of the story was corrected to include company statement that legal advice informed the way assets were classified in 14th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Prime faces investigation in India after series 'disrespectful' of Hindus

    Amazon Prime has issued a rare apology after its new web mini-series came under investigation for insulting Hinduism in a landmark case for India, one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming markets. Ten separate cases have been filed against a senior Amazon Prime executive and the makers of Tandav after a scene showed an actor dressed as Hindu deity Lord Shiva in a play using the politically-charged Urdu-language word azaadi, which has been adopted by protesters demonstrating against India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Manoj Kotak, a BJP parliamentarian, accused the directors of “deliberately mocking Hindu gods and disrespect[ing] Hindu sentiments,” after the scene also showed the actor playing Lord Shiva complaining of having fewer social media followers than other deities. A second BJP parliamentarian, Ram Kadam, filed a complaint against the series with one of the other objections coming from a right-wing Hindu group. “After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of the first episode, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using objectionable language, which can incite religious tension,” read a police statement from India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

  • Germany seeks to extend AstraZeneca jabs to over 65s soon

    Germany's vaccine regulator should recommend within days that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be given to people older than 65 as evidence mounts of its efficacy, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday. Data from Britain show that the jab works "very well" in older people, Spahn told German television, adding that he had asked the regulator to adjust its recommendation accordingly so the vaccine can be rolled out quickly to those over 65. "If we could vaccinate the over-65-year-olds with AstraZeneca, that would really speed things up and protect the most vulnerable more quickly," he said.

  • U.S. judge knocks nearly $6 million off fine for Exxon Baytown, Texas, pollution

    A federal judge in Houston knocked $5.7 million off the fine Exxon Mobil Corp faces for pollution from its largest U.S. crude oil refinery, according to court documents. U.S. District Judge David Hittner issued the ruling on Tuesday afternoon, imposing a $14.25 million penalty on Exxon for pollution from the Baytown, Texas, refinery and chemical plant complex over eight years. In 2017, Hittner issued a $19.95 million penalty to Exxon, finding it was responsible for the pollution from the Baytown complex between 2005 and 2013 as alleged in a lawsuit initially filed in 2010 under the U.S. Clean Air Act by the Sierra Club and Environment Texas.

  • Gold ekes out gains as markets await Powell speech

    Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that might provide further clarity on a recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,714.61 per ounce by 09:50 ET (1450 GMT), having dropped on Wednesday to its lowest since June 9 at $1,701.40. "The market continues to be quite concerned about higher yields, and we are waiting for Jerome Powell speech," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

  • Greensill’s Swift Fall Was Triggered by Insurer Who Balked

    (Bloomberg) -- The seeds for the rapid disintegration of Lex Greensill’s empire were sown eight months ago, when a little-known Australian insurer called Bond and Credit Company decided not to renew insurance policies covering $4.6 billion in corporate loans backed by the financier’s firm.The policies were due to lapse on March 1, prompting a last-ditch effort from Greensill’s supply-chain firm to take the insurer to court in Australia, warning that losing insurance coverage for its 40 or so clients could spark defaults and put 50,000 jobs at risk. But late on Monday a judge in Sydney struck down Greensill’s injunction, triggering a series of events that have since reverberated around the world.Hours later in Zurich, Credit Suisse Group AG suspended a $10 billion family of funds that invested in debt arranged by Greensill Capital, choking off a key source of funding that’s left the tycoon’s namesake firm struggling for survival. Germany’s financial regulator BaFin has also stepped in, taking oversight of a German bank run by Greensill as it considers freezing payments in and out of the lender.Greensill Capital is now seeking a last-minute rescue with talks to sell its operating business to Athene Holding Ltd., an annuity seller part-owned by New York-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management, even as it starts insolvency proceedings in the U.K.The series of events underscore a key element that underpinned Greensill’s strategy: insurance policies. The Credit Suisse funds invested in loans that were originated by Greensill Capital, which provides a type of loosely regulated short-term funding to help companies pay their bills on time. In a twist that’s peculiar to these types of vehicles, the funds were able to garner the third-highest rating from Moody’s Investors Service -- based in part on the credit score of the insurers that backed the underlying debt.Insurance PolicyIn addition to the role of the insurers, the episode also highlights the ongoing mismatch between high ratings and the risks posed by underlying assets, more than a decade after ratings companies were criticized and investigated for assigning triple-A labels to subprime debt that later turned out to be worthless.A Greensill spokesman declined to comment, as did representatives for Bond and Credit Company. A representative for Moody’s didn’t immediately have any comment.The insurance arrangements gave firms like Greensill’s the flexibility to court smaller borrowers that wouldn’t otherwise be able to get investment-grade ratings, with a measure of security that an insurance policy brings. The impeccable credentials also allowed Credit Suisse to sell funds to investors such as pensions and corporate treasurers seeking suitable assets to help boost returns.But the model hinges on the insurers renewing their policies as long as the underlying debt is still held in the fund. Credit Suisse decided to suspend the group of funds after credit insurance offered by Bond and Credit Company, a unit of Japanese behemoth Tokio Marine Holding, ended Monday on some of the loans Greensill made, according to people briefed on the matter. That left some debt no longer valued on the strength of the insurer but rather on the underlying borrower, triggering questions on the valuations of the assets.It’s not clear why Bond and Credit Company allowed the policies to lapse. In denying Greensill’s injunction to force the insurer to renew the contracts, the Australian judge noted that “despite the fact that the underwriters’ position was made clear eight months ago, apparently Greensill only sought legal advice about its position” in the last week of February.There have been signs of pain at several companies that borrowed through Greensill amid the market turmoil induced by the pandemic. Some companies backed by the firm also collapsed last year amid suspected accounting issues, including hospital operator NMC Health Plc and commodity trader Agritrade International.Loans tied to a single U.K. entrepreneur, Sanjeev Gupta, have also emerged as a focus at Germany’s financial regulator. BaFin has been pressuring Greensill Bank to reduce the concentration of assets linked to Gupta, Bloomberg reported in August. The bank had been seeking to raise money and cut its exposure to companies linked to Gupta, people familiar with the matter previously said.Greensill rose from working on his family’s sweet potato and sugar cane farm in Australia. He carved a niche for himself in the fast-growing supply-chain finance world, building a business at Morgan Stanley in London financing corporate supply chains, and then worked at Citigroup Inc. He started his own company in 2011, attracting backers like SoftBank Group Corp. and wooing advisers such as former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron.This week marks a dramatic fall for Greensill’s firm, which in October had been considering a capital raising that would have valued it at $7 billion. One of its earliest backers, SoftBank’s Vision Fund, had already substantially written down its $1.5 billion holding in Greensill, and was considering dropping the valuation to close to zero, people familiar with the matter said Monday.Greensill Capital lost another longtime ally after Swiss money manager GAM Holding AG said it’s ending dealings with the firm and unwinding an $842 million fund that invested in Greensill-linked companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Says Borat Is No More: 'The Gray Suit Is Locked Up'

    Cohen was inspired to film the second "Borat" to expose the dangers of Donald Trump, but it ended up "the most dangerous project" he'd worked on.

  • Suez in Advanced Talks to Sell Australian Arm to Cleanaway

    (Bloomberg) -- Suez SA is in advanced talks to sell its Australian business to Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.A deal could value the French firm’s waste-treatment assets in Australia at about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Talks are ongoing and could still be delayed or fall apart, the people said.Cleanaway has expressed interest to Suez about the asset purchase, while there’s no certainty that talks will lead to a transaction, the Sydney-listed company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. A representative for Suez in Australia didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.A deal would fulfill Suez’s pledge to use divestitures to trim debt, boost return to shareholders, and invest more in new technologies as it seeks to fend off a hostile takeover approach by French rival Veolia Environnement SA. The move would also fuel tensions between Suez and Veolia, which have sparred in the media, the boardroom, and the courts since the suitor unveiled its plans at the end of August.Veolia, which bought almost 30% of Suez in October and is planning to buy the rest as part of a plan to create a global leader in water and environmental services, has warned that it would seek to oppose the sale of a series Suez’s strategic assets -- including its waste activities in Australia -- by any legal means.It also said it might reduce its 18 euro-per-share offer for Suez shares it doesn’t already own if Suez were to sell key businesses or take actions that would destroy value. A spokesman for Veolia couldn’t immediately comment on the Suez’s talks with Cleanaway.Suez shares were trading 0.3% lower at 17.45 euros at 9:46 a.m. in Paris Thursday, while Veolia shares rose 0.6%. Cleanaway closed 4% higher in Sydney.An acquisition would make Melbourne-based Cleanaway among the largest waste treatment operators in Australia. It’s searching for a new chief executive as its longtime leader Vik Bansal announced plans to step down after an investigation into his workplace conduct.(Updates with Veolia-Suez spat, shares from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jobless claims: Another 745,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

  • Sunak Plans Highest U.K. Taxes Since 1960s to Pay Pandemic Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- British finance minister Rishi Sunak will keep spending big to help the economy through the pandemic crisis and intends to raise the U.K. tax burden to its highest level for more than 50 years to begin to pay the bill.With the country still in the grip of its third national lockdown, the chancellor of the exchequer made clear in his annual budget that saving jobs in the months ahead is his top priority. He added 65 billion pounds ($90.8 billion) of aid to help companies and citizens cope over the rest of this year and next, taking the government’s total fiscal support to 407 billion pounds.In a somber speech to members of Parliament, Sunak then sketched out his aim to start restoring the U.K.’s battered balance sheet, with increased taxes for businesses and more than 2 million people in the years to follow. What’s in the U.K. Budget as Sunak Targets Covid and DeficitBritain has already endured its deepest recession in more than 300 years, alongside the worst pandemic death toll in Europe. Official forecasts Wednesday confirmed the economy will suffer long-term damage, lasting years.“It’s going to take this country – and the whole world – a long time to recover from this extraordinary economic situation,” the chancellor said. “Once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances – and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that.”At the center of his plan is a politically risky freeze of income tax thresholds, pulling more people into paying higher bills as earnings rise in the future, and a hike in corporation tax for larger, profitable firms to 25% in 2023, from 19% now.The measures will raise the total tax burden from 34% to 35% of GDP in 2025-26, the highest level since the late 1960s. Freezing income tax thresholds for four years brings 1.3 million people into the tax system and creates 1 million higher-rate taxpayers by 2025-26, according to government forecasts.Sunak insisted it was “fair” and “responsible” to ask bigger businesses making a profit and people earning higher wages to pay more.Key budget developments include:Income tax thresholds will be frozen for the basic 20% rate and higher 40% rates after next year, potentially dragging more people into paying more tax as their earnings increase in future years. Sunak said he wasn’t “hiding” this policy, and argued it will be “progressive and fair”The 5% reduced rate of VAT will be extended for six months to Sept. 30The stamp duty holiday, which pauses taxing home sales, will be extended until June 30The furlough wage support program will be extended through September. As businesses reopen, from July, they will be asked for a contribution of 10%, rising to 20% in August and SeptemberThe 20 pound a-week uplift to Universal Credit welfare payments will be extended for six monthsPlanned rises in alcohol and fuel duty will be canceledThe Bank of England is being ordered to drive the U.K.’s goals toward eliminating greenhouse gas pollutionThe U.K. economy, which shrank almost 10% last year, is forecast to expand by 4% this year, according to the Office for Budget ResponsibilityThe economy will grow 7.3% next year, stronger than forecast, but after five years it will remain 3% smaller than it would have been without the pandemicGilts fell across the curve on Wednesday after the Debt Management Office announced that it will sell 295.9 billion pounds ($413 billion) of bonds in 2021-22.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“When Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak looks back at his March 2021 budget, he’ll probably be able to say he got the balance right. He extended significant near-term support to help drive the recovery from the pandemic while deferring most tax increases until the economy has healed.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for full INSIGHT.Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to lift lockdown restrictions gradually over the next four months, with some businesses not able to reopen until June 21 at the earliest. Sunak extended the main crisis support measures for three months beyond that date, in case the coronavirus outbreak gets worse.The extended aid for workers and businesses will help prevent a surge in unemployment. But it will also add to the 300 billion pounds the U.K. has spent fighting the pandemic amid the sharpest contraction since the Great Frost of 1709.Sunak is aiming to strike a balance between providing short term emergency help for a country still battling to emerge from lockdown, while seeking to reassure markets that he will get a grip on the deficit before too long.Politically, Sunak is in danger of criticism from his Conservative colleagues who do not want taxes on business to rise and may worry that increased bills for citizens ahead of the 2024 election will cost the party votes.Sunak Plots Tax Raid to Plug U.K. Deficit, Risking Tory RageThe economic risk is that planned tax increases and the withdrawal of state support could deter investment and potentially stifle the longer-term recovery.‘Super Deduction’With that in mind, Sunak also announced measures to encourage investment and incentives for businesses to hire more apprentices. A new “super deduction” policy will be introduced, which will mean that for the next two years when companies invest, they can reduce their taxable income by 130% of the cost of that investment.“We’ve never tried this before in our country,” Sunak said. Forecasters say the plan will boost business investment by 10%, he added.The main opposition Labour Party said the chancellor was desperate to slash government aid for those who need it.“Behind the spin, the videos and the photo ops, we all know the chancellor doesn’t believe in an active and enterprising government,” Labour Leader Keir Starmer said. “We know he’s itching to get back to his free market principles and to pull away support as quickly as he can.”While the national debt has risen past a record 2 trillion pounds, historically low interest rates means the cost of servicing it is low. That gives the chancellor breathing space, although he’ll also have an eye on the next general election due in 2024.(Updates with more historical context)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why This Analyst Is Still Bullish On Target After Q4 Results

    Retailer Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported Tuesday morning fourth-quarter results that came in better than expected and reinforced the bullish case for the stock, according to BofA Securities. The Target Analyst: Robert Ohmes maintains a Buy rating on Target's stock with a $260 price target. The Target Thesis: Target reported fourth-quarter EPS of $2.67 versus BofA's estimate of $2.50 while same-store sales growth of 20.5% also beat estimates of 17% growth, Ohmes wrote in a note. The outperformance implies comps accelerated in January and suggests Target improved its market share across its core categories. Ticket comps were up 13.1% in the fourth quarter while comp traffic growth of 6.5%. Also, EBIT margin of 6.5% improved 140 basis points year-over-year while gross margins also improved from 26.3% last year to 26.8%. Digital sales grew 118% in the fourth quarter versus BofA's estimate of 100% growth and the strong performance contributed 13.6% to comps. Other digital initiatives include a 212% increase in same-day orders, while 95% of all sales were fulfilled by its stores. "We view TGT as favorably positioned for the COVID-19 environment as well as trends over the long-term given strong execution of its stores-as-hub strategy as well as the company's exposure to accelerating Discount Store Decade (DSD) drivers (including new home sales, competitor store closings, and omni-channel momentum)," the analyst wrote. Finally, Target didn't offer any fiscal 2022 guidance amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty, but the company remains well-positioned to maintain its momentum. View more earnings on TGT Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Target Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today The Target CEO: Target had a "very strong" holiday season and the continued momentum into January in which comps grew more than 30% even surprised management, Target CEO Brian Cornell said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Nevertheless, Target's momentum is due to its investments in the business to make it the "easiest" and "safest" place to shop. Despite an incredible January, the "range of outcomes are still uncertain," the CEO said. Some of the variables that would impact sales in either direction include the state of the economy, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, distribution of vaccines and timeline for return to work, among others. "We think right now the prudent thing for us to do is really just focus on execution," Cornell said. TGT Price Action: Shares of Target closed down 6.7% at $173.49. (Photo: Target) Latest Ratings for TGT DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021StifelUpgradesHoldBuy Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Jan 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for TGT View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaComing Soon To Walmart, Sam's Club, Target: Isiah Thomas' Cheurlin Champagne© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden news - live: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.

  • Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

    The Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the U.S. Capitol for another two months, The Associated Press has learned. Defense officials say the new proposal is being reviewed by the Pentagon. The request underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Boris Johnson fails to replace adviser on ministerial standards amid growing cronyism allegations

    Boris Johnson has yet to appoint a successor to his adviser on ministerial standards, more than three months after the resignation of Sir Alex Allan.

  • With franchise tag looming on Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect Dak Prescott to blink now

    Every time the quarterback has bet on himself and turned down a team offer, he has been rewarded by an increase in value. That’s not changing now.

  • House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition

    House Democrats passed sweeping voting and ethics legislation over unanimous Republican opposition, advancing to the Senate what would be the largest overhaul of the U.S. election law in at least a generation. House Resolution 1, which touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process, was approved Wednesday night on a near party-line 220-210 vote. It would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes.

  • Iran to meet with UN technical experts over uranium find

    Iran has agreed to sit down with international technical experts investigating the discovery of uranium particles at three former undeclared sites in the country, the head of the U.N. atomic watchdog said Thursday, after months of frustration at Tehran's lack of a credible explanation. The agreement came as three of the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran — France, Germany and Britain — backed off the idea of a resolution criticizing Iran for its decision to start limiting access by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to current facilities. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters in Vienna it was not up to him to say whether Iran's move to hold talks with his technical experts was linked to the decision of the so-called E3 group, but suggested it was difficult to separate the political side of Iran's nuclear program from the technical side.

  • Ireland says UK not behaving like a 'respectable country'

    Britain's decision to make unilateral changes to Northern Irish Brexit arrangements is "not the appropriate behaviour of a respectable country" and will erode trust with the European Union, senior Irish ministers said on Thursday. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.

  • Scientists spotted a 'space hurricane' swirling above the magnetic north pole. It was raining charged solar particles.

    Satellites observed a swirling storm above the magnetic north pole in 2014. It was the first space hurricane ever spotted, according to a new study.