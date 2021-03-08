Greensill Files for U.K. Administration After Swift Unraveling

Lucca de Paoli, Luca Casiraghi and Jonathan Browning
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital filed for administration in the U.K., capping a stunning collapse for the supply-chain finance company after key backers walked away over concerns about the valuation of its assets.

A hearing was held in London on Monday to review the submission, according to court documents. Lex Greensill’s eponymous company had been readying the filing since last week, after Credit Suisse Group AG froze and then later started winding down $10 billion of funds that bought products from Greensill. That decision set off a chain of events that also saw regulators in German shut down its local bank.

Greensill remains in talks with Apollo-backed Athene Holding Ltd. on the sale of its operating business, according to people with knowledge of the matter, though any transaction will likely be at a fraction of the $7 billion valuation that the company had sought in fundraising talks last year when it was considering plans to go public. Separately, Apollo earlier on Monday agreed to acquire the about 65% it didn’t already own of Athene for about $11 billion.

Greensill unraveled in a matter of days once the lack of confidence began to sweep across the financial world. At the heart of the trouble are loans made by its supply-chain finance business. Greensill backers from Credit Suisse to Softbank Group Corp. and GAM Holding Corp. signaled doubts about the debt, upending the multi-billion dollar empire. It also emerged that Softbank’s Vision fund had substantially written down its $1.5 billion holding in Greensill late last year.

Grant Thornton has been appointed as joint administrators, and “are in continued discussion with an interested party in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets,” the firm said in an emailed statement. Bloomberg reported last week that Greensill was in the process of filing for insolvency.

Some of the most high-profile drama last week took place in Germany, where regulator BaFin shuttered Greensill Bank AG and asked law enforcement officials to investigate accounting irregularities. BaFin spent months probing Greensill Bank AG’s exposure to companies linked to U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. Greensill said it was always transparent with auditors and regulators about its approach to classifying assets.

Pressure on Greensill ratcheted up as it lost its allies, with Credit Suisse freezing and then deciding to liquidate the family of funds that invest in Greensill-sourced loans, citing “uncertainty” about the valuations of some of the debt.

GAM also said it will begin shuttering its $842 million GAM Greensill Supply Chain Finance Fund and return investors’ as it sought to end its dealings with the firm. SoftBank, Greensill’s biggest investor, wrote down the $1.5 billion stake held by its Softbank’s Vision Fund at the end of 2020.

(Updates with Grant Thornton appointment in fourth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox Poised to Emerge as Next Meme Stock With Direct Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp. is set to jump into the retail trading fray when the video game platform starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange later this week.Shares are likely to be volatile as individual traders and Wall Street try to hash out a consensus on the company’s value and future growth, a Bernstein analyst said. A survey of investors by the bank suggests the stock could fetch anywhere from $30 to $120 a share when it reaches the open market Wednesday.“Most professional investors believe there will be heavy retail interest in this name, without much price constraint,” analyst Todd Juenger wrote. The platform has seen its popularity surge among school-age children during the pandemic as in-person playdates were eschewed for online meetings within its many user-generated worlds.Mentions of the stock on Reddit picked up ahead of the countdown to this week’s listing. A 2020 target for an initial public offering was scuttled and eventually replaced with the plan for a direct listing after the company received funding from a $520 million private placement.The San Mateo, Calif.-based company expects to expand its userbase by as much as 68% year over year in the first quarter of 2021 though that explosive growth is expected to slow to a single digit by the second quarter.The slowdown in Roblox’s growth and how that may be impacted as the U.S. reopens will likely be among one of the bull-versus-bear debates on the stock. But the number one controversy in the eyes of the investors surveyed by Bernstein was the online gaming company’s push to bring in more adult users.Less than half, or about 43%, of investors said Roblox would be able to successfully win over older folks, like the middle-aged parents of its current users.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: EU preparing sanctions on Myanmar military businesses, documents show

    The European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, in protest at the Feb. 1 military coup, according to diplomats and two internal documents seen by Reuters. The measures, which diplomats said could be agreed by EU foreign ministers on March 22, would target companies "generating revenue for, or providing financial support to, the Myanmar Armed Forces", said one of the documents dated March 5. While the bloc has an arms embargo on Myanmar, and has targeted some senior military officials since 2018, the measures would be its most significant response so far since the coup.

  • Amazon Spends $131 Million for Stake in Cargo Airline ATSG

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has scooped up a minority stake in a cargo airline that operates a portion of its fast-growing air-cargo division, the latest sign of the retailer’s long-term ambitions to expand its air-freight operations.Amazon spent $131 million to acquire about 13.5 million shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., the air cargo operator said in a securities filing on Monday, exercising warrants Amazon had previously acquired. Amazon also acquired roughly 865,000 additional shares through an agreement in which no cash changed hands. The purchases are contingent upon approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation, ATSG said.ATSG shares rose 4.4% at 11:41 a.m. in New York. Amazon was mostly unchanged.The online retail giant first received warrants to purchase ATSG shares in 2016, as part of an agreement that saw ATSG begin flying aircraft for Amazon’s then-new air cargo unit.Earlier this year, Amazon announced its first aircraft purchases, buying 11 Boeing Co. 767-300 jets to join a fleet of leased planes. The company is also set to complete work later this year on an air-cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Amazon uses the air operation to speed goods from its warehouses to shoppers, reducing its reliance on logistics partners like United Parcel Service Inc.Amazon has also acquired warrants to purchase shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., two other carriers that operate Amazon Air jets.ATSG Chief Executive Officer Rich Corrado said on a conference call last month that the company anticipated operating 46 aircraft for Amazon by the end of this year, up from 33 at the end of 2020.(Updates with ATSG shares in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Investors Are Cool to Apollo’s $11 Billion Merger With Athene

    (APO)’s $11 billion merger deal with offshore insurer (ATH) is getting a cool reception on Wall Street despite the earnings accretion from the transaction. Investors are apparently not thrilled that Apollo (ticker: APO) is boosting its exposure to a business with higher capital needs than its own alternative asset business and to an industry that carries a low price to earnings multiple. Apollo, which formed Athene more than a decade ago and owns a 35% stake in the insurer, agreed to a stock-for-stock deal that offers Athene holders a roughly 16% premium above Athene’s share price Friday.

  • Rohingyas in India's Jammu fear deportation

    Indian police have begun the process of deporting 150 Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar after they were found living illegally and were detained in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir, two officials said on Sunday (March 7). Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding center" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests to verify their identities. Rohingyas living in the region said they were concerned about the weekend's detentions and the threat of deportation."The police took some Rohingyas in their vehicle. Why did the police take them? What are they doing to them? What is happening? We don't have any information about them. We are facing a lot of problems and the families of the detained are crying."One Indian official who declined to be named said quote "the drive is part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in Jammu without valid documents."The Hindu nationalist government, which administers the region, regards the Rohingya, who are Muslim, as illegal aliens and a security risk.The government has ordered thousands of them living in scattered settlements be identified and repatriated.Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were forced to flee their Buddhist-majority homeland after a crackdown by Myanmar's military in 2017.Myanmar denies accusations of genocide and says the army was fighting a legitimate counter-insurgency campaign.India rejects a United Nations position that deporting the Rohingya violates the principle of non-refoulement, which prevent countries from sending refugees back to a place where they face danger.

  • Greensill Capital files for insolvency, administrators appointed

    Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday, its administrators said, days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business. Grant Thornton said in a statement that three members of its restructuring team had been appointed as joint administrators of Greensill Capital (UK) Limited and Greensill Capital Management Company. Greensill, founded in 2011 by former Citigroup banker Lex Greensill, helped companies manage their finances by paying suppliers on their behalf and collecting the money later on.

  • China's foreign minister: Uighur genocide accusations a 'complete lie'

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday denied allegations that his country is carrying out genocide against the Uighur population in the northwestern Xinjiang province. "The so-called 'genocide' in Xinjiang is ridiculously absurd," Wang said during his annual news conference. "It is a rumor with ulterior motives and a complete lie." Several countries, including the United States, have used the term to describe Beijing's human rights abuses against Uighurs, an ethnic minority that largely practices Islam, and Wang attempted to flip the script by focusing on past genocides and injustices in those countries. "When it comes to 'genocide,' most people think of native North Americans in the 16th century, African slaves in the 19th century, Jews in the 20th century, and the indigenous Australians who are still fighting today," he was quoted as saying. China claims that Uighurs have been placed in "re-education camps" that provide vocational training and are designed to eradicate extremism, but there is growing evidence that allegations of forced labor and sterilization and systematic rape and torture at the concentration camps are legitimate. In addition to the genocide denial, Wang defended China's plans to reform Hong Kong's electoral system, which critics believe will ensure Beijing loyalists are in charge, and he also called on the U.S. to remove "unreasonable" curbs on China to improve bilateral cooperation. Read more at BBC and Reuters. More stories from theweek.comLindsey Graham says his revived friendship with Trump is an attempt to 'harness' his 'magic'Britain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Do men and women save differently for retirement?

    The authors conclude that participation rates are lower for women than men; contribution rates are roughly equal; equity allocation is lower for women than men; and women are more likely to borrow or take hardship distributions. The picture that emerges is that differences between men and women are disappearing over time. First, participation rates for women, historically below those for men, are higher for millennials (see table 1).

  • The child tax credit expansion is a fundamental shift of policy in the U.S.: Tax Foundation Economist

    Erica York, Tax Foundation Economist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest on the $1.9T COVID relief bill.

  • Cuomo says ‘there is no way I resign’ amid mounting calls from accusers and own party

    ‘I was elected by the people of the state, I wasn’t elected by politicians,’ governor says, adding: ‘I’m not going to resign because of allegations’

  • Stephen Curry needs all-or-nothing last shot to win NBA All-Star three-point crown

    Golden State Warriors standout Stephen Curry's mind "kind of went blank" as he put up his final shot to win the NBA All-Star three-point contest for a second time.

  • South Korea, U.S. scale back military drill over coronavirus

    South Korea and the United States will conduct its springtime military exercise this week, but the joint drill will be smaller than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul said on Sunday. The allies will begin a nine day "computer-simulated command post exercise" on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. South Korea and the United States decided to move forward with the drills after "comprehensively taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace," the JCS said, noting that the exercise is "defensive" in nature.

  • Elon Musk posted a rare family photo with Grimes and their baby, X Æ A-Xii, taken in the new city he hopes to create in Texas

    Musk and Grimes have been dating since about May 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

  • CDC says fully vaccinated people can take fewer precautions

    People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can take fewer precautions in certain situations, including socializing indoors without masks when in the company of low-risk or other vaccinated individuals, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Monday.Why it matters: Per the report, there's early evidence that suggests vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and are potentially less likely to transmit the virus to other people. At the time of its publication, the CDC said the guidance would apply to about 10% of Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated ... so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference on Monday.The state of play: A fully vaccinated person — someone who's been vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last dose — should still take standard precautions like masking and social distancing when in public. Those who are vaccinated are allowed to: Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure to COVID-19, if asymptomatic. Yes, but: The agency is not adjusting guidance on travel, Walensky said, because a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated. Mitigation steps are still in place due to ongoing research in tracking infection and transmission among vaccinated individuals."There is still a small risk that vaccinated people could become infected with milder or asymptomatic disease and potentially even transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated," the CDC director said.The big picture: "Today's action represents an important first step. It is not our final destination," Walensky cautioned. "As more people get vaccinated, levels of COVID infection decline in communities, and as our understanding of COVID immunity improves, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public."Read the full guidance. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

    Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday. “We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

  • U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

    With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt will not seek re-election in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), widely seen as a member of the Republican establishment in Congress, will not run for re-election in 2022, he announced on Twitter Monday.Why it matters: The 71-year-old senator is the No. 4 ranking Republican in the Senate, and the fifth GOP senator to announce he will not run for re-election in 2022 as the party faces questions about its post-Trump future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe other GOP senators who have announced their retirement are:Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala., which Trump won in 2020 by +25.4%)Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio, Trump +8.1%)Sen. Richard Burr (N.C., Trump +1.3%)Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa., Biden +1.2%)What to watch: Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are also considering retiring in 2022.Background: Blunt was first elected to the Senate in 2010, after serving in the House for 14 years and as Missouri secretary of state for eight. In addition to being a member of leadership as chair of the Republican Policy Committee, Blunt is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Rules Committee.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tesla is making a giant battery to plug into the Texas power grid, and it could store enough energy for 20,000 homes

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized Texas' power-grid operator after February's blackouts left millions in the state without power and water.

  • Meghan Markle said she had to hand over her keys, passport, and driver's license when she joined the royal family

    Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that giving up these things trapped her at a time when she was having suicidal thoughts.