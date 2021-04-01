Greensill insurance mystery turns up the heat on Credit Suisse

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich
Tom Bergin
·5 min read

By Tom Bergin

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit Suisse told investors the debt in its $7.3 billion finance fund was low risk because it was insured but the bank failed to ensure the policies would pay out, two sources told Reuters.

When Japan's Tokio Marine, the company insuring the debt, declined to renew its coverage with Greensill Capital last month, Credit Suisse was forced to liquidate the fund and said this may have a material impact on its results and reputation.

The bank's shares have fallen by almost a quarter in the past month as it deals with the fallout from Greensill and the impact of losses at its prime brokerage division caused by the stricken U.S. fund Archegos.

The debt Credit Suisse bought was issued by Greensill and backed by loans the supply chain finance firm made to companies. To manage its risk, Greensill took out credit insurance with a subsidiary of Insurance Australia Group (IAG). Tokio Marine took on the policies in 2019 when it bought the unit.

Supply chain finance is a form of financing in which suppliers can receive early payment of their invoices.

Credit Suisse assured clients in marketing documents that the debt in the supply chain fund was "low risk". In one factsheet, it also said: "The underlying credit risk of the notes is fully insured by highly rated insurance companies."

The sources told Reuters, however, that the bank did not communicate directly with Tokio Marine to confirm the insurer had no concerns about the validity of the policy or that the debt it bought from Greensill was the type the policies covered.

Instead, the Swiss bank relied on emailed updates about the policies from Marsh & McLennan, the broker that arranged them for Greensill, and did not hold regular discussions with Marsh to check whether the insurer was still intending to honour the contracts, the sources said.

Reuters could not determine what gave Credit Suisse comfort that its clients were covered by Greensill's insurance and why the bank may not have engaged in due diligence beyond its limited checks with Marsh.

Two Credit Suisse sources told Reuters in May 2020 and again in January 2021, just two months before Greensill and the fund collapsed, that Credit Suisse had confirmed with Marsh that insurance cover was in place.

Credit Suisse declined to answer questions about what information it had sought about the insurance from Tokio Marine, Marsh, Greensill or others.

Greensill, Marsh and Tokio Marine all declined to answer questions about the coverage.

DUE DILIGENCE

Tokio Marine told Greensill in August 2020 that it was investigating whether some policies had been issued validly as an employee had exceeded his underwriting authority and it would not accept that the policies were binding pending the outcome of its inquiry, according to court filings in Australia.

According to emails between Marsh and Tokio Marine submitted in evidence in the Australian case, the employee, Greg Brereton, breached a number of internal procedures. Brereton did not respond to requests for comment.

The two people familiar with the matter said Credit Suisse was not informed about these concerns at the time.

Tokio Marine, Greensill and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Three insurance experts interviewed by Reuters said Tokio Marine and Marsh were not under any obligation to tell Credit Suisse because even though the fund was beneficiary of the insurance, it was not a policy holder.

Neither Marsh nor Tokio Marine could have told Credit Suisse whether the debt it had bought from Greensill met the policy conditions because the bank did not provide a list of the specific bonds and ask for checks, three sources said.

The three insurance experts said Credit Suisse had dropped the ball if it did not make its own regular checks with Tokio Marine, given the crucial nature of the insurance to the value of the Greensill bonds it bought for its clients.

"Clearly they didn't do their due diligence," said Scott Levy, chief executive of Bedford Row Capital, which arranges bond issues. "If Credit Suisse was doing its job properly there is no way that they could not have identified these problems."

INVOICED TRANSACTIONS

The head of Credit Suisse's European asset management division and two other employees who worked on the finance funds have temporarily stepped aside, according to an internal bank memo, which did not state the reason for the changes.

Reuters has been unable to reach the managers for comment.

Credit Suisse has warned investors there was "considerable uncertainty" about how much money they would get back and said in its annual report that some clients had threatened to sue over the collapse of the fund.

Four sources told Reuters that Credit Suisse was considering compensating investors in the fund as there was concern the debacle could lead to wealthy customers turning their back on the bank.

When it ceased its cover in March, Tokio Marine said in a statement that Greensill was only covered for money it lent to companies backed by receivables - invoices they had received for goods and services delivered. Policies seen by Reuters say the debts should be backed by receivables.

However, Credit Suisse had also been buying Greensill bonds that lacked such collateral, according to corporate and legal filings. The bank declined to comment.

Reuters analysed the assets in Credit Suisse's supply chain finance fund in 2019 and found it included some Greensill bonds not backed by receivables.

Reuters told the bank's public relations department in July 2019 and in May 2020 this was the case. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the Reuters analysis on both occasions and again when contacted for this story.

Two Credit Suisse sources told Reuters in May 2020 and in January 2021, just two months before Greensill and the fund collapsed, that Credit Suisse had independently confirmed insurance cover was in place.

Credit Suisse's fund managers did have occasional communication with Greensill's broker Marsh, beyond its regular emails to the bank detailing the names of borrowers and exposure limits in the policy, the two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The bank said in a June 2020 investor update that it had made insurance claims following the collapse of a healthcare provider whose debts the fund had bought via Greensill.

One of the sources said Marsh was involved in conversations with Credit Suisse about the claims. Reuters could not determine which insurer was involved or if the policy paid out.

(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by David Clarke)

Recommended Stories

  • Family Offices Like Archegos Take Big Risks Like Hedge Funds

    These firms, which manage huge piles of wealth for individuals or families, are proving to be increasingly important to the financial system. The shift toward riskier strategies has raised concerns on Wall Street.

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • Japan's cherry blossom 'earliest peak since 812'

    The early peak is thought to be linked to climate change as spring temperatures rise.

  • Officials found an unaccompanied 4-year-old boy walking toward the US border, as Biden faces a surge in migrant children trying to enter

    Mexico's National Migration Institute said the boy, from Honduras, was found alone and walking toward the US border near the Rio Grande river.

  • Volkswagen to rebrand as 'Voltswagen' in U.S.

    Some thought it was an early April Fool's joke. But Volkswagen is apparently about to change its name, at least in the U.S.There it will soon be known as 'Voltswagen'. That's volts, as in electricity. The new name take effect in May, and is intended to flag VW's big move into electric cars. All EVs will have Voltswagen badging on the rear. Conventionally powered cars will just have the VW emblem. New exterior and interior signs will soon appear on all the company's U.S. properties. The move comes six years after VW admitted rigging emissions tests in the country. That ultimately cost it around 38 billion dollars in fines, refits and legal costs. Now the German giant wants to put all that behind it with a focus on clean vehicles. It's aiming to double sales of EVs at its core brand this year.

  • Terry Rozier has outperformed his Hornets contract; should the team address that now?

    How NBA extension rules would impact what Hornets could do with Terry Rozier

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • China's Huawei says 2020 sales rose despite US sanctions

    Chinese tech giant Huawei said Wednesday it eked out higher sales and profit last year but growth plunged after its smartphone unit was hammered by U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. China’s first global tech brand reported sales of phones, network gear and other technology rose 3.8% over 2019 to 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), a decline from the previous year’s 19.1% growth. Huawei Technologies Ltd. is struggling to keep its global markets after then-President Donald Trump in 2019 cut off access to U.S. processor chips and other technology.

  • LeBron James honors Lakers fan and rap legend Nipsey Hussle two years after his death

    Los Angeles continues to mourn the loss of rapper and avid basketball fan Nipsey Hussle two years after his death.

  • Automakers BMW, Volvo back moratorium on deep seabed mining

    Automakers BMW and Volvo announced Wednesday that they support a moratorium on deep seabed mining for minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products. The call, which was also backed by Samsung's EV battery unit and tech giant Google, cites the importance of protecting fragile ocean ecosystems that are already under threat from overfishing, pollution, noise and man-made climate change. While deep seabed mining is still in its infancy, several prospecting firms are seeking rights to extract potentially lucrative deposits from the depths of the ocean, particularly the metallic nodules that build up around hydrothermal vents.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • AP-NORC poll: Biden bolstered by strong marks on pandemic

    Americans are broadly supportive of President Joe Biden’s early handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll finds, and approval of his stewardship of the economy has ticked up following passage of a sprawling $1.9 trillion relief bill. Sixty percent of Americans now say they approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, compared with 55% a month ago.

  • Analysis: Bumpy road ahead for Biden's infrastructure plan

    Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, released Wednesday, would go well beyond the usual commitments to roads and bridges to touch almost every part of the country. It's a down payment on combating climate change, a chance to take on racial inequities, an expansion of broadband, an investment in manufacturing and a reorienting of corporate taxes to pay for everything.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • All of the 14 celebrities who have been coaches on 'The Voice'

    The show has had 14 full-time celebrity coaches over the years. Here's a timeline of when stars like Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus started and left.

  • A church barred a woman from winning a fishing trip because the pastor wanted to avoid a 'false accusations'

    A pastor said "living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations," he avoids positions that could lead to false accusations, which are rare.

  • The Texas Rangers’ 2021 season is here. But chances are, you won’t see them on your TV.

    Unless you have AT&T/DirecTV or a select few other providers, you won’t be able to catch Rangers games because of an ongoing contract dispute.

  • A judge ordered Lil Nas X's 'Satan shoe' maker to halt all orders, but they've reportedly already started shipping and the rapper is hosting a giveaway for the 666th pair

    MSCHF sold out all available pairs of the shoes in less than a minute on Monday, and Lil Nas X is having a giveaway for the 666th pair.

  • NFL adds 17th game to schedule. So which extra team will the Dallas Cowboys play now?

    The NFL owners voted Tuesday to expand the regular season and reduce the preseason.

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.