GreenSpark's commitment to use business as a 'force for good' makes it a top workplace

The face of today’s workplace is different than what it was generations ago, especially when you look at relatively young companies.

In the Rochester area, GreenSpark Solar is one such example.

GreenSpark is a Certified B Corporation. A “B Corp” is a business that has met certain high standards established by the non-profit B Lab. Its standards require “a corporation’s verified social and environmental performance, its impact on its workers and customers, [and] its public transparency,” a website about the program said.

What that means for GreenSpark, founded in 2002, is “valuing people, the planet, and profit equally as a triple bottom line and using our business as a force for good,” Meaghann Schulte, executive director of communications, said.

GreenSpark Solar employees install solar panels.

Its commitment to the greater good and the way it treats its workers earned GreenSpark a spot on the list of Rochester’s Top Workplaces.

GreenSpark’s owners said putting people first has driven the business to earn that spot. When asked what that entails, Schulte said GreenSpark starts with a well-rounded set of workplace benefits that foster good relations with employees.

Regarding giving workers time to take care of themselves and their family needs, GreenSpark has a generous PTO policy that includes unlimited paid time off, volunteer time off, internal paid family leave for birthing and nonbirthing parents, and sick leave, Schulte said.

GreenSpark Solar, in partnership with Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure, has constructed a couple of solar fields in Dix and Orange, New York. Together they generate 8 MW of solar power.

Financially, GreenSpark offers regular pay raises and promotions based on performance, as well as a guaranteed annual cost-ofliving adjustment.

GreenSpark also offers a bonus plan and profit sharing, generous medical and dental benefits, 401(k) match, employee referral programs, and employee discounts to go solar.

When it comes to professional development, GreenSpark offers paid training and educational reimbursement for career advancement. And, to give people time to get away from the grind, GreenSpark is trying something new this year by having its Inaugural Wellness Week from Feb. 20 to 24. Wellness Week is designed to help fight off employee burnout and promote self-care, and the company will offer collective, organization-wide leave for the week.

Atmosphere is more difficult to measure and define quantitatively, but the right one can do much to boost morale and loyalty.

At GreenSpark, it comes down to that six-letter word that can mean so much to so many – family.

Meghann Schulte, director of marketing at GreenSpark, and her dog Millie.

“While some think the term ‘family’ is a negative term, we look at it a little differently,” Schulte said. “You spend a lot of time at work, so we want to make sure we have the right people in the right seats in the building.”

It all comes down to the notion that satisfied workers will be more productive workers.

“If you like what you do and who you do it with, you’re going to do it better,” Schulte said. “If we lead with our core values – Believe in People, Keep it Real, Find Joy, Be a Leader, and Work Together – and focus on our mission to combat climate change on a local level, we find that the workplace atmosphere is open, honest, deliberate, and super collaborative.”

For those taking a long view of their life’s work and those who want to make their tenure with one company a lifelong career choice, the path toward promotions and professional growth is key, as well.

GreenSpark’s approach to helping its people grow is twopronged.

First, it offers paid training and educational reimbursement for career advancement. Second, GreenSpark has development paths on each team showing people the potential for growth.

“GreenSpark highly values inner growth and advancement and provides resources and pathways to advance,” Schulte said when summing up the company’s commitment in that regard.

