Greenspire High School grows, enrollment to triple

Feb. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — Greenspire High School takes pride in going against the grain to create unique classroom experiences.

"They're right. We are weird," Erica Walsh, head of school, said of common GHS misconceptions. "Kids are excited to come to our high school. Maybe not all kids, and not all the time, but generally speaking ... if you ask any kid that you walk by if they like it here, they'll say 'yes' and could be seen as unusual."

The charter high school started during the COVID pandemic with a student body of 67. Each year, the numbers have increased just a little more with 114 in its second year, 151 this year, and an expectation to have 186 next school year.

Walsh said that the school is looking forward to continuing to growing, with a goal of reaching up to 220 students without shortchanging the small classroom sizes.

"We are a small school, and we always will be. No more than 50 per class," Walsh said.

The Greenspire High School is an independent public charter school authorized by Grand Valley State University. Its campus is located in the University Center of Northwestern Michigan College. The school offers pathways in environmental science, an early-middle college, marine-tech, a regular Associate of Science and Arts (ASA), and career-tech.

Walsh called it a "high school within a college model" as they can offer dual-enrollment opportunities on site and that working among the college students helps with "adulting."

"I wish more schools did it. I would love if it took off, because it works. It's nice because if I have 10 or more kids enrolled in one of the NMC courses, the professor comes to us. They (GHS students) don't even have to drive to main campus," Walsh said.

The school also conducts "Field Fridays" where students are sent to different parts of the Traverse City community to engage in different activities, such as environmental projects, culinary and sports programs.

Last week, prospective students from the Grand Traverse region were invited to GHS to participate in "fake-a-day" —an open-house-like event where they could get a taste of what experiences the school offers, and learn why a traditional academic route isn't necessarily best for everyone.

Philip Girard, a project-based learning instructor, said the interaction between the students and teacher is the school's main leverage.

"With project-based learning we encourage our students to kind of see failure as necessary, part of the process. So with teachers it often is, too, because you're taking risks with these larger concepts instead of just handing them worksheets," Girard said.

Walsh said that work-life balance, and acknowledging student health is also important to the student's buy-in.

"We want to take a stand for student health. We take pride in not giving our students hours of homework every night. We only give them an hour each day, because we want them hiking, we want them working jobs, we want them connecting with the community" she said. "We saw from the research during COVID that keeping them on their beds for hours every night isn't good for their development. It just makes them isolated."

Cameron Choike, Greenspire High School freshman, said he excelled academically in traditional learning but struggled socially. At Greenspire, he collaborates more with other students, his teachers and adult peers.

"It's so much easier to learn when you're working together and you know that other people are learning with you," Choike said. "This place is so accepting. It's a tight-knit family."

This spring, the school will celebrate its first graduating class.

Walsh is happy to report that each student is looking forward to some sort of post-secondary plans when they leave Greenspire.

"Of the 18 kids, eight are looking forward to college, and 10 are looking at careers in the trades," she said. "I'd call that a win."