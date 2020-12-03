GreenStruxure, Instant ON join forces to bring cost-effective, resilient, sustainable Energy as a Service solutions to California customers

- Two companies offer customers the outcome of their renewable energy systems with no capital upfront to serve medium-sized commercial and industrial buildings market in California

- Instant ON joins GreenStruxure alliance partner program to bring local expertise and deployment to building owners and operators

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenStruxure, the joint venture between Schneider Electric and Huck Capital, is teaming up with Instant ON, one of California's leading microgrid integrators and developers. Both organizations announced today they are joining forces to meet the immediate needs of California building owners and operators for cost-effective, resilient and sustainable energy solutions. Instant ON joins GreenStruxure's alliance partner program to accelerate the deployment of GreenStruxure's unique Energy as a Service business model. Together they will serve the underserved medium-sized commercial and industrial building market across California and provide the energy outcomes customers need with no upfront capital or operational risks.

Businesses in California today are challenged by a prolonged wildfire season, unpredictable service and demanding clean energy standards. GreenStruxure, bringing together Schneider Electric's industry leading expertise in renewable energy microgrids and Huck Capital's sustainability-focused investments, was launched in September 2020 to help customers address these challenges and take control of their energy. The company offers innovative, modular, standardized renewable energy microgrids under a new Energy as a Service model. Customers have no upfront capital expenses, no risk and do not have to worry about operation or maintenance issues with a complex energy system. They will also enjoy a predictable, long-term contract for energy that provides cost-effective, resilient, sustainable power. The new solution can be up and running in about a year, which means that businesses in California need to start the evaluation process now to prepare for next year's fire season. For those who have been affected and in tier 2 and 3 fire zones, Instant ON has also designed immediate solutions that provide back up power for essential loads before the full microgrid solution is completed.

Instant ON is a leading microgrid integrator and developer in California and brings deep understanding of customer needs in the region and wide knowledge of the market and its changing landscape. The company has been recognized this year as Top 50 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, Most Outstanding Microgrid Integrator and Top Energy Storage Solution Provider 2020. Instant ON provides a one-stop shop for customers to find the right energy solution for their commercial and industrial needs. The company works with GreenStruxure to give its customers peace of mind, thus taking the guesswork out of system design and optimization, ensuring the solutions have been vetted and tested, and confirming proper functioning and communication for the best results in maintaining power for their facility in times of emergency, while optimizing their energy in everyday use. The companies are focusing on medium-sized building customers with demanding sustainability targets, a need for reliable power to run their business, and spend of at least $35,000/month or about $400,000/year in electricity. Many of these customers also deliver critical community services such as hospitals and health care facilities, food and beverage operations, refrigerated warehouses, governmental buildings and universities.

"Our customers want to adopt a clean energy solution and need to have confidence that their power will be there when they need it most," said Jose Lorenzo, GreenStruxure CEO. "These customers have limited options today and we're thrilled to partner with Instant ON to bring them a new solution and work alongside them every step of the way to help them run their business, gain a competitive edge and meet their goals."

"The need is great and the need is now. California businesses need solutions to this huge energy problem and by working together with GreenStruxure we can serve the needs of so many more customers," said AJ Perkins, Instant ON President. "Instant ON set a vision of helping integrate 1 million microgrids throughout the U.S. to protect businesses. Together with GreenStruxure, we are asking every Californian to join us in helping provide needed power with microgrids for businesses."

For more information, go to www.greenstruxure.com or www.instanton.energy.

About GreenStruxure

GreenStruxure, a partnership bringing together Schneider Electric's industry leading expertise in renewable energy microgrids and Huck Capital's sustainability-focused investments, launched in September 2020 to deliver modular, standardized Energy as a Service solutions to commercial and industrial medium-sized buildings in the U.S. GreenStruxure is simplifying and accelerating the market adoption of renewable energy microgrids, offering an innovative outcome-based alternative for building owners and operators who want sustainable, cost-effective, resilient, onsite energy delivered to them hassle-free as a service with no upfront capital expenses or operational risks.

www.greenstruxure.com

About Instant ON

Instant ON is providing a one-stop shop for solar contractors and consumers to find the right solution for their residential, commercial and industrial needs. By taking the guesswork out of system design and optimization, they give those in the industry peace of mind knowing that the solutions have been vetted and tested to ensure proper functioning and communication for the best results in maintaining power for their home or facility in times of emergency and optimized value of their energy in everyday use.

www.instanton.energy

