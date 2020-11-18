Greentech Innovators Named Among Top Innovative Companies To Watch in 2020 by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentech Innovators is a Norwegian biotechnology company on a mission to give waste a value. Its groundbreaking approach to challenging the problem of waste has led to the company being named by Business Worldwide Magazine as one of the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2020.

The program is a celebration of trailblazing organizations who are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. From a wide range of sectors, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included in the list have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drives scalable business models and disrupts established industries and markets.

Greentech Innovators is the brainchild of a keen scientist, who developed a love for fishing and agriculture while spending summer holidays with his grandparents. Ingmar Hogoy, CEO and Founder of Greentech Innovators and its daughter company, AlgaePro AS, says his childhood passions paved the way for his present successes. Not only has he developed a fascinating and unusual career, he is also at the forefront of pioneering new techniques within the fields of fish farming, aquaculture and the environment.

Today Greentech Innovators is a market leader, with biowaste as a main focus. The company works with national and international experts, research communities and innovators to lead the way in identifying sustainable solutions within the circular bio-economy. The mission is to sustainably reuse organic waste by turning it into a valuable resource for food and feed production, whilst contributing to a greener environment through the reduction of greenhouse gases from landfills and industry.

The company focuses on extracting valuable nutrients (e.g. nitrates and phosphates which are essential ingredients in fertilisers) for cultivating microalgae via various fermentation methods. In turn, microalgae will be sold as an Omega-3 supplement to fish feed for agriculture, something which is high demand. It's a win/win solution that tackles the well documented environmental problems found in the agriculture industry, at the same time as enabling businesses to profit from their waste.

