Is Greentech Technology International Limited's (HKG:195) CEO Being Overpaid?

Dong Nie became the CEO of Greentech Technology International Limited (HKG:195) in 2013. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Dong Nie's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Greentech Technology International Limited is worth HK$403m, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$8.8m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$1.5m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.8m.

Thus we can conclude that Dong Nie receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Greentech Technology International Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Greentech Technology International has changed from year to year.

Is Greentech Technology International Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Greentech Technology International Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 69% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.7%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Greentech Technology International Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 45% over three years, many shareholders in Greentech Technology International Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Greentech Technology International Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Greentech Technology International shares (free trial).

