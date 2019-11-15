Is Greentown China Holdings (HKG:3900) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Greentown China Holdings Limited (HKG:3900) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Greentown China Holdings

How Much Debt Does Greentown China Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Greentown China Holdings had debt of CN¥86.6b, up from CN¥73.2b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥46.7b, its net debt is less, at about CN¥39.9b.

SEHK:3900 Historical Debt, November 14th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Greentown China Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Greentown China Holdings had liabilities of CN¥159.9b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥74.8b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CN¥46.7b in cash and CN¥43.0b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥145.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥16.0b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Greentown China Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

As it happens Greentown China Holdings has a fairly concerning net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2 but very strong interest coverage of 494. So either it has access to very cheap long term debt or that interest expense is going to grow! Greentown China Holdings grew its EBIT by 2.5% in the last year. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Greentown China Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.