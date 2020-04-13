Is Greentown China Holdings Limited's (HKG:3900) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Greentown China Holdings Limited's (HKG:3900) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Greentown China Holdings has a P/E ratio of 12.66. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$12.66 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate Greentown China Holdings's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Greentown China Holdings:

P/E of 12.66 = CN¥6.978 ÷ CN¥0.551 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Greentown China Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Greentown China Holdings has a higher P/E than the average (6.3) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Greentown China Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Greentown China Holdings's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 205% last year. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 7.2% per year over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Greentown China Holdings's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 325% of Greentown China Holdings's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Greentown China Holdings's P/E Ratio

Greentown China Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 12.7, which is above its market average of 9.5. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth.