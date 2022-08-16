Greentown man charged with possession of child porn

Aug. 16—A Greentown man is now under arrest after police removed several devices from his home that they say contained images of children as young as 4 years old engaging in sexual activity.

David R. Petty, 47, Greentown, is facing seven counts of possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor, all Level 5 felonies, and three counts of possession of child pornography, all Level 6 felonies, for his alleged role in the investigation, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

The investigation into Petty's alleged actions began on Sept. 9, 2021.

That's when members of the KPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That tip was generated by Twitter and included two images depicting child sexual abuse material, per the release.

Investigators say the account determined to be transmitting that content was reportedly Petty's.

Back in May, a search warrant was obtained for Petty's residence in the 200 block of South Howard Street in Greentown.

During that search, four cell phones, two tablets, one hard drive, one laptop and one all-in-one computer were seized, according to court records, and they were taken into evidence for further evaluation.

And what authorities reportedly discovered on some of those devices, per the affidavit, were images or videos of children — mostly between the ages of four to 16 — engaged in sexually explicit activity, either with each other or with other adult men.

On Aug. 11, a warrant was issued for Petty's arrest, and police say he turned himself into the Howard County Jail the next day without incident.

After being booked into the jail, Petty was sent to work release, and he has a status hearing at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4 inside Howard Superior Court 2.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Det. Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or abailey@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS or use KPD's Tip411 app.

And if you also have information regarding any child sexual abuse material or child exploitation incident, you can contact KPD or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or https://www.missingkids.org.