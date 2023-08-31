Greentown man gets 5 years for child porn

Aug. 31—A Greentown man who plead guilty earlier this year on several charges related to possession of child pornography has now been sentenced to 5 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Three of those years will be in prison, court officials note, with the rest suspended to supervised probation.

David Petty, 48, was originally arrested in August 2022 on 10 counts of possession of child pornography — seven Level 5 felonies and three Level 6 felonies — according to online court records.

However, per terms of his accepted plea in Howard Superior Court 2, seven of those 10 felony charges were dismissed earlier this week.

Petty's charges and subsequent sentencing stems from an investigation that began Sept. 9, 2021.

That's when members of the KPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That tip was generated by Twitter and included two images depicting child sexual abuse material, police reports stated at the time.

Investigators say the account determined to be transmitting that content was reportedly Petty's.

In May 2022, a search warrant was obtained for Petty's residence in the 200 block of South Howard Street in Greentown.

During that search, four cell phones, two tablets, one hard drive, one laptop and one all-in-one computer were seized, according to court records, and they were taken into evidence for further evaluation.

Per the affidavit, authorities reportedly discovered on some of those devices images or videos of children — mostly between the ages of 4 to 16 — engaged in sexually explicit activity, either with each other or with other adult men.

On Aug. 11, 2022, a warrant was issued for Petty's arrest, and police say he turned himself in to the Howard County Jail the next day without incident.

Along with his sentence, Petty will also have to register as a sex offender, according to court officials.